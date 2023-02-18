Grizzly bear

A bill introduced in the U.S. Senate would take grizzly bears around Yellowstone National Park off the federal endangered species list.

Five U.S. senators have reintroduced a bill to remove grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem from the endangered species list.

Republican Sens. Jim Risch and Mike Crapo of Idaho, John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, and Steve Daines of Montana are sponsoring the Grizzly Bear State Management Act of 2023. It would delist those grizzly bear populations and shift management of the species to wildlife scientists in the states.

