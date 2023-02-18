Five U.S. senators have reintroduced a bill to remove grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem from the endangered species list.
Republican Sens. Jim Risch and Mike Crapo of Idaho, John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, and Steve Daines of Montana are sponsoring the Grizzly Bear State Management Act of 2023. It would delist those grizzly bear populations and shift management of the species to wildlife scientists in the states.
Risch and Crapo also advocate removing all grizzly bears in Idaho from the endangered species list.
“Grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem have hit all recovery targets due to the hard work of states like Idaho. In fact, all of Idaho’s grizzly bear populations have made substantial recoveries,” Risch said.
“Idaho’s local wildlife managers are best suited to responsibly manage grizzly bear populations while simultaneously addressing the needs of the landscape and local communities,” Crapo said.
On Feb. 3, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced it would proceed with the review process following petitions from Montana and Wyoming indicating the grizzly bear in the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem and the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem may qualify as their own distinct population segment and warrant removal from the list of endangered and threatened wildlife.
Montana filed its petition in December 2021. Wyoming followed a month later.
Idaho’s petition to delist the grizzly bear in the Lower 48 states was denied. Idaho filed its petition in March 2022.
Idaho’s congressional delegation in November sent a letter to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service urging the agency to review Idaho’s petition.
It had also sent a letter in 2021 to the Department of the Interior to heed a U.S. Fish and Wildlife study demonstrating full recovery of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem grizzly bear populations and return species management to the states.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little notified the Biden administration on Feb. 2 of his intention to sue the federal government for its failure to make a required finding on the state’s petition within 90 days.
The grizzly bear was first listed as threatened in 1975. In 2017, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service removed the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem populations from the endangered species list, citing a significant increase in bear populations and a doubling of their range.
In September 2018, a federal judge in Montana ruled to put the grizzly bear back on the endangered species list. Wyoming appealed the decision, and in July 2020 a federal appeals court in San Francisco upheld the continued protections for the grizzly bear.
