A bipartisan joint resolution introduced in the Senate would direct the Federal Trade Commission to investigate the extent of anticompetitive practices and violations of antitrust laws in the beef-packing industry.
The investigation would include price-fixing, anticompetitive acquisitions, dominance of supply chains and monopolization.
It would require FTC to report its findings to Congress within one year. That report would include the monetary and other harms to consumers, ranchers, farmers, plant workers and small businesses, as well as recommendations for legislation or other remedial actions.
S.J.Res.47 was introduced by Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Mike Rounds, R-S.D., on May 19.
The senators said the nation’s meatpacking industry appears to be rife with antitrust violations, with the top four beef packers increasing market share from 32% to 85% in the past three decades.
They also noted an average of nearly 17,000 cattle ranchers have gone out of business each year since 1980 and ranchers’ share of the consumer beef dollar has gone from 60 cents to 39 cents over the past 50 years.
Additionally, beef-packing companies have paid millions of dollars to settle beef price-fixing claims in recent years, they said.
“It’s time for Congress to get back in the game and use every tool to promote competition in our markets so we can lower costs for families…,” Warren said.
Rounds said it’s critical to determine if violations are occurring or if Congress needs to strengthen current antitrust laws.
In May of 2020, the Department of Justice began an investigation into whether anticompetitive practices have led to the wide disparity between fed cattle prices and wholesale boxed beef prices.
But beef producers and lawmakers have been frustrated because no findings or updates on the investigation have been released.
U.S. Cattlemen’s Association welcomes the resolution and notes, importantly, it sets a date for when the report is due.
“We have not yet received the results of the Department of Justice’s investigation into the beef industry directed by former Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue. This is completely unacceptable,” said Justin Tupper, USCA vice president.
But the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association does not support the move, although it fully supports federal oversight of meatpackers.
“This is a distraction at this point,” said Tanner Beymer, NCBA senior director of government affairs.
It muddies the waters to involve another federal agency to do what the Department of Justice is already doing, he said.
“The industry, Congress, the agencies — let everybody digest the findings of that before taking further action, drafting new policies or anything like that,” he said.
The DOJ is investigating if there was a problem and, if so, to what extent, he said.
“Until we know the results of that, it makes no sense to involve another federal agency,” he said.
Like the Meat Special Investigator Act introduced in the House last week, NCBA is opposed to the joint resolution as duplicative and a waste of time and money,” he said.
NCBA views the resolution as politicians’ efforts to be able to say they’re doing something about food price inflation before they go home to campaign for midterm elections and not something that would get to the root of the issue, he said.