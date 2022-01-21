OLYMPIA — A bill to stop Klickitat County Sheriff Bob Songer from deputizing hound handlers to chase and kill cougars passed the Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee on Thursday.
The committee amended the bill to allow sheriffs to use dogs to pursue and kill cougars, but only with permission from the Department of Fish and Wildlife. Songer said Friday in an interview that he still opposed the legislation.
"I don't agree with the 'Mother, may I?' approach," he said.
Songer announced in 2019 that his office would take the lead in answering cougar calls in his rural south-central Washington county.
Songer said cougars were prowling in populated areas and that having county-deputized hound handlers would ensure a speedy response. The program, the only one of its kind in the state, has angered wildlife advocates and irritated Fish and Wildlife.
Senate Bill 5613 originally sought to prohibit sheriffs from pursuing cougars with dogs. The amended bill would at least hold open the possibility that sheriffs could get permission from Fish and Wildlife.
Songer said he doesn't have to answer to a state department to protect public safety.
"The sheriff is the top law enforcement officer in the county," he said. "I've made it very clear to the top brass at the wildlife department that this was our policy."
The committee voted 4-1 to recommend the full Senate pass the bill. The committee's four Democrats voted yes. Two Republicans took a neutral position on the legislation. Sunnyside Republican Jim Honeyford was the only no vote.
Honeyford, whose district borders Klickitat County, said he had more confidence in the sheriff than Fish and Wildlife.
"I know Bob Songer. I know he is interested in protecting his citizens," Honeyford said.
Fish and Wildlife testified earlier in the week in favor of the bill. Southwest Regional Director Kessina Lee said that state wildlife officers who respond to cougar calls educate landowners about co-existing with cougars.
Lee said the sheriff office sees every cougar as dangerous.
Songer said his office has never stopped state wildlife managers from working with landowners. He said his program targets only cougars that are a threat to people, livestock and pets.
"We do not hunt cougars willy-nilly," he said.
The Klickitat County Sheriff's Office has removed 27 cougars since starting the program, according to figures compiled by Fish and Wildlife. State wildlife managers have said they were killing cougars at about the same rate in Klickitat County before Songer enlisted his own hound handlers.
SB 5613 was sent to the Senate Rules Committee, which votes on which bills to bring to the Senate floor. If passed by the Senate, the bill would likely be referred to the House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee.