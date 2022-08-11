Legislation introduced in the U.S. Senate would remove regulatory roadblocks to increasing meat processing capacity by allowing livestock auction market owners to invest in small and regional packing facilities.
Livestock auction markets are not currently able to own, invest in or participate in the management or operation of a packing plant or meat marketing business due to a Packers and Stockyards Act regulation.
The Expanding Local Meat Processing Act, S.4709, would remove that barrier.
The bipartisan bill was introduced by Sens. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., and Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, both members of the Senate Agriculture Committee.
Reps. Vicky Hartzler, R-Mo., and Jimmy Panetta, D-Calif., introduced companion legislation, H.R.7438, in the House last April.
The legislation directs the secretary of Agriculture to amend the Packers and Stockyards Act regulation to allow livestock auction market owners to own, finance or participate in the management or operation of a meat packing plant with a cumulative slaughter capacity of less than 2,000 animals per day.
The slaughter cap would exclude investment by the top 10 meat packers.
The legislation would remove outdated regulations that hinder producers’ ability to increase livestock processing capacity, Luján said in introducing the bill.
“This is a priority that I will continue to advocate for in the upcoming farm bill,” he said.
Ernst said eliminating outdated regulations hindering the livestock industry and increasing processing capacity is a no-brainer.
“Allowing livestock auction owners to invest in local and regional meat packers will expedite the safe processing of meat, increase competition within the industry and, ultimately, lower meat costs for consumers,” she said.
National Cattlemen’s Beef Association supports the legislation, said Tanner Beymer, NCBA senior director of government affairs.
“Opening new processing facilities is essential for removing longstanding bottlenecks in the beef supply chain, but these facilities require substantial capital and technical expertise to get off the ground,” he said.
“Livestock market owners understand complex commodity markets and have the industry experience to launch successful processing facilities,” he said.
The legislation is supported by a number of other national and local agriculture groups, including the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association, Livestock Marketing Association and U.S. Cattlemen’s Association.
The companion legislation in the House is also supported by several organizations, including the NCBA, Livestock Marketing Association, National Pork Producers Council, U.S. Cattlemen’s Association and American Sheep Industry Association.
