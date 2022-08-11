sm capitol congress 6.jpg

U.S. Capitol

Legislation introduced in the U.S. Senate would remove regulatory roadblocks to increasing meat processing capacity by allowing livestock auction market owners to invest in small and regional packing facilities.

Livestock auction markets are not currently able to own, invest in or participate in the management or operation of a packing plant or meat marketing business due to a Packers and Stockyards Act regulation.

