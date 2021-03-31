WASHINGTON, D.C. — A bipartisan bill in the U.S. Senate would delay enforcement of regulations requiring haulers of agricultural commodities to operate with electronic logging devices until the Department of Transportation proposes reforms to ELD and drive-time regulations.
The Modernizing Agricultural Transportation Act was reintroduced by Sens. John Hoeven, R- N.D., and Michael Bennet, D-Colo., and is cosponsored by eight other senators, including Republicans Jim Risch and Mike Crapo of Idaho.
The bill would require the Secretary of Transportation to establish a working group within 120 days of enactment to identify obstacles to the safe, humane and market-efficient transportation of livestock, insects and other perishable agricultural commodities.
It specifically requires the group to examine ELD and hours of service regulations.
It also requires the secretary to develop guidelines and recommend regulatory or legislative action to improve the transportation of those commodities 120 days after receiving the working group’s report.
The ELD mandate to track drive times went into effect in December of 2017. But haulers of agricultural commodities have operated under a succession of waivers from the regulations.
Groups representing livestock, fish and bee producers have argued current ELDs aren’t compatible with the needs of livestock haulers and have questioned whether the devices can accommodate agricultural exemptions to hours of service.
They’ve also pursued more flexibility in current hours of service rules that restrict how long a trucker can be behind the wheel.
Those groups were quick to support the bill.
“Farmers and ranchers need the ability to transport our animals to market safely and securely. This legislation creates a framework for producers to work directly with the Department of Transportation to address the challenges surrounding hours of service and the electronic logging device mandate,” said Zippy Duvall, American Farm Bureau Federation president.
Jen Sorenson, National Pork Producers Council president, said the bill “provides stakeholder collaboration for developing common-sense hours-of-service regulations.”
Jerry Bohn, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association president, said “livestock haulers continue to face an urgent need for greater flexibility under hours-of-service regulations.”
Susan Shultz, American Sheep Industry Association president, said, “this legislation will ensure a solution is found to allow the continued transportation of livestock without unnecessary stops that inhibit airflow to the sheep being hauled, offloading and reloading that pose dangers to the sheep and those that haul them.”
Chris Hiatt, the American Honey Producers Association vice president, said, “striking the balance between highway safety, the well-being of America’s commercial honey bees and the nearly $20 billion in crops that rely on honey bee transport is essential.”
Jim Parsons, National Aquaculture Association president, said the bill “will reduce the risk to aquatic animal health and welfare, provide the additional time required to load and unload delicate farmed fish, create the time flexibility needed for slower travel on rural highways and byways and recognize the inability for drivers to arbitrarily stop and hold live fish as water quality deteriorates during transportation.”
Steve Hilker, U.S. Cattlemen’s Association transportation committee chairman, said “the welfare and comfort of these animals is our number one concern and their needs vary greatly from the needs of a commercial driver transporting steel or furniture.”
Larry Schnell, Livestock Marketing Association president, said livestock haulers “need flexibilities that account for the special jobs they do.”
George Taylor, Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association CEO, said, “this bill provides our livestock haulers with the flexibility to comply with safety regulations and still care for their highly valued livestock in the best way possible.”