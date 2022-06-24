The Senate Agriculture Committee on June 21 passed two bills aimed at competition in the cattle sector — to the satisfaction of some in the industry and the frustration of others.
Among other things, the Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act, S. 4030, would mandate regional minimum quantities for cash purchases of fed cattle.
The Meat and Poultry Special Investigator Act, S. 3870, would create a special investigator at USDA to examine and prosecute alleged violations of the Packers and Stockyards Act.
National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and the North American Meat Institute oppose both bills. U.S. Cattlemen’s Association and National Farmers Union support both bills.
National Cattlemen’s said setting regional minimums for cash purchases would subject every cattle producer in the country to business-altering government mandates.
The bill would severely restrict the use of alternative marketing agreements, which provide stability to producers and allows them to invest in creating higher-quality and specialty products that command a premium. It also fails to consider the unique ways producers raise cattle in different regions, NCBA said.
“The U.S. cattle industry is home to one of the most complex set of markets in the world. Rather than embrace the freedom of that marketing system, Congress is instituting a one-size-fits-all policy that will hurt cattle producers’ livelihoods,” said Ethan Lane, NCBA president of government affairs.
“Cattle markets are finally returning to normal after pandemic-fueled uncertainty, but these heavy-handed mandates will stifle innovation and limit marketing opportunities. Cattlemen and women deserve the freedom to market their cattle in whatever way they want,” he said.
The Meat Institute, which represents processors, questions the need for government interference in cattle markets at a time when prices for cattle are at or near record highs.
“As many industry economists have said, the beef and cattle markets are continuing to behave predictably given supply and demand and do not need government mandates and interventions,” said Julia Anna Potts, president and CEO of the Meat Institute.
The bill will cost producers millions of dollars, and producers around the country will lose the ability to market their cattle as they choose, she said.
U.S Cattlemen’s Association disagrees, saying the bill is a much-needed solution to an increasingly consolidated meat industry.
“When producers don’t have the ability to negotiate a fair price for their cattle based on current market conditions, it results in a vertically integrated, corporate controlled beef supply chain. This threatens the livelihoods of producers and the security of our national food system,” said Brooke Miller, USCA president.
National Farmers Union said establishing regional minimums for cash purchases will preserve the cash market as an option for cattle producers.
“For family farmers and ranchers to thrive, they need markets that offer adequate price discovery and transparency,” said Rob Larew, NFU president.
While NFU and USCA support the special investigator bill, NCBA and the Meat Institute said it is duplicative as that authority to investigate anticompetitive behavior already exists at USDA and the bill only creates additional bureaucracy.