JOSEPH, Ore. — A second wolf from the Chesnimnus pack in northeast Oregon was shot and killed June 10 by state wildlife biologists after repeated attacks on livestock.
Problems with the pack began in late April, when the state Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed wolves killed three calves in three days on a public grazing allotment in the Crow Creek area of Wallowa County north of Joseph.
ODFW issued a permit April 29 allowing the rancher, Tom Birkmaier, to kill up to two wolves on pastures where the depredations occurred.
Birkmaier's agent shot the first wolf, a yearling male, on May 3. The permit was originally set to expire May 24, but was extended through June 14 following another "probable" depredation by the pack.
On June 7, ODFW stated it would assist in killing a second Chesnimnus wolf under the permit due to additional conflicts with livestock, including a fourth depredation that was confirmed June 4 near Crow Creek.
Three days later, biologists shot the second wolf — also a yearling male — from the ground, thus fulfilling the permit. ODFW states it will continue to assess the situation.
Gray wolves were removed from the endangered species list in Oregon in 2015, though they remain federally protected west of highways 395, 78 and 95. The state's wolf plan allows wildlife managers to consider killing wolves in Eastern Oregon if they prey on livestock two times in nine months, a standard known as "chronic depredation."
To qualify, producers must be using non-lethal deterrents at the time of the attacks and remove any carcasses or bone piles that might attract wolves.
Oregon's minimum wolf population at the end of 2021 was 175, including 9 in the Chesnimnus pack, according to ODFW. The agency previously stated that culling two Chesnimnus wolves was not expected to harm the pack's breeding success.
