A Seattle judge has declined to extend a moratorium on killing cattle-attacking wolves to the entire 2,700-square mile Kettle River Range in northeast Washington.

Instead, King County Superior Court Judge John McHale limited his preliminary injunction to a central portion of the range formerly occupied by the OPT wolfpack, according to a court document posted online Monday.

The wolves in that area already have been eliminated, according to the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The order allows Fish and Wildlife to remove the Togo pack, also in the Kettle River Range. Director Kelly Susewind authorized the department Aug. 9 to use lethal control against the pack's two known wolves. The department has not reported removing either wolf.

McHale's written order confirms a verbal ruling he made Aug. 16 barring Fish and Wildlife from shooting the last wolf in the OPT pack. After the hearing, the department said the wolf was passing through the territory and was not part of the pack.

In response, wolf advocates asked McHale to enlarge the scope of his order to ensure the lone wolf wouldn't be shot somewhere else in the range.

In his written ruling, McHale said he couldn't broaden the injunction because the evidence presented to him was confined to events in the OPT pack territory.

McHale found that Fish and Wildlife may have violated the state's Administrative Procedure Act by issuing the order to remove the pack. Fish and Wildlife denies it failed to follow the law.

The OPT pack had killed or injured at least 29 cattle since last September, according to Fish and Wildlife. The department shot two wolves last fall and eight more this summer.

The Togo pack has been attacking cattle grazing to the north of the OPT pack territory in Ferry County.