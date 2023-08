When Christen Wall moves to Oregon to be with her future husband, she won't bring any alliga…

Alligators at a glance

55 licensed farms in Louisiana; some in Florida, Georgia and Texas

More than 14,300 wild alligators harvested in 2021; nearly 339,000 farm alligators

Alligators have been harvested for their leather since the 1800s. Harvest was generally unregulated until a gradual population decline resulted in severely reduced harvests in the 1950s, according to the LDWF's annual report. Alligators were totally protected from 1962 to 1972. The Louisiana legislature in 1970 passed legislation providing for a "closely regulated" experimental harvest.

Market price: $7.50 per foot for wild skins, $6.50 per foot for farmed skins

– Babies grow from 6 to 7 inches up to 6 feet on farms. In the wild, they can reach up to 12 feet.

– Alligator nests average 30 eggs, but range from five to 50.

– A farm produces a 4-foot alligator in about 15 months.

– It would take 8 to 10 years for an alligator bred in captivity to reach maturity. Their egg-laying rate would be lower than wild alligators.

– Farm alligators are fed a daily high-protein diet, inside a building kept at about 86 degrees Fahrenheit, in tanks of water about 1.5 feet deep.

– Farms change water out more often as the alligators get bigger and they're fed more.

– Incubation temperature in the third week determines whether an reptile is male or female.

The industry strives for a 50/50 distribution, Louisiana State University alligator specialist Mark Shirley said.

"If they set the temperature a little bit high and have all males, some of those animals tend to be more aggressive, and on the farm, you don't want an aggressive animal," he said. "On the other hand, if they set it too low, they'll have a bunch of females, but their biological engine is programmed at a slower development."

– Alligators are susceptible to West Nile Virus, vectored by mosquitos. Farmers use mosquito control around the farm and some use a vaccine.

"With regards to West Nile Virus, there's a vaccine for alligators and racehorses, but not people," Shirley said. "Go figure."