KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — It’s a time Bub Warren never really thought would happen.
After 46 years of hand-tooling more than 1,300 saddles along with countless cantinas, hat bands, holsters, scabbards, belts, chinks, chaps and you-name-it leather items, Warren says he’s ready to retire and, even more shockingly to those who know him, insists that he’s built his last saddle.
I’m not worn out but I’m close,” the 78-year-old Warren quietly insists from his downtown Klamath Falls store. “Even though I’m tired and near the end of the road I like coming in here. I’m glad I came here and finished it up in Klamath Falls. Klamath has been good to me.”
Warren moved his business, Franklin Saddle Co., to Klamath Falls in 2017. Over the decades the self-described “gypsy” moved every six or seven years because “I get tired of a place and like to look at new roads, new places and meet new people. … It’s been a really, really good business.”
During his career he’s built saddles and gear designed for working cowboys. As he explains, “I know what a saddle is supposed to do. I don’t know if a lot of guys building them today know what they’re doing. I don’t know if some of them even rode a horse.”
Warren knows saddles. Over the years he’s crafted about three a month. His museum quality saddles are known for their quality and workmanship. He’s been honored for his work by the Pendleton Round-Up and built saddles while participating at the Smithsonian Institute Folk Life Festival.
In 2006, after years of refusing to let go of a saddle he built for the Oklahoma Diamond Jubilee in 1982, he reluctantly sold it for $38,500. “It was always the center of my shop.”
Depending on the garnish and his “sweat equity,” Warren’s saddles cost from $4,500 to $17,000. Saddle making is something Warren, who was born in Osage, Okla., learned from Bill Long in 1974. As he tells of his many earlier jobs — carpenter, timber faller, logger, commercial fisherman, buckaroo — “I was chasin’ my tail until I found saddle making. I never looked back. For 46 years I’ve answered the bell.”
Among those ringing Warren’s bell was the late country singer-fiddler Charlie Daniels. “I had five saddles in his band,” boasts Warren. A showcase in his store that includes photos of “me and Charlie” and features a Daniels autographed fiddle.
“He’d call me and tell me to come see him if he was doing a show anywhere near,” says Warren, who estimates he went to at least 40 concerts. “He always got me a room, got me dinner and we’d have about 30 minutes together.”
Warren learned his craft from Long, but he credits his saddle making expertise to Jerry Franklin, who passed the business on to him in 1976. “I determined I was never going to change the name,” Warren says of why his business remained the Franklin Saddle Co.
As Warren has enhanced his reputation, buyers have come from across the U.S., Europe, Australia and elsewhere. Some he’s met, others he hasn’t. “I don’t know how many guys have walked into my shop and said, ‘You made a saddle for me in ’81 or ’85’ or who knows when. That what drives me to make that perfect saddle, that appreciation from those guys, those working cowboys. What has been the most fun for me is the friendships made from building saddles.”
Warren, who given first name is Glen — “My dad was Glen so they called me Bub” — plans to retire near Redmond in central Oregon to be close to his daughters, Kimberly and Kristine Warren.
Before opening his shop in Klamath Falls in 2017, he tried to quit earlier that year. But, as he admits, “I was sitting in the house one day in Redmond. I was really bored.” And because he’s competitive, when he talks about retirement, he doesn’t sound totally convincing. “I can still build a saddle probably faster than anyone else. I know what I want in a saddle,” Warren tells, adding with a confident head nod, “If it’s leather, I can figure it out. I like something that challenges me.”
With retirement looming, Warren is planning new challenges.
“I’m going to work on my novels,” he says, explaining that he’s written 13 mostly western-themed books, including one that begins on the final day of the Civil War. Warren often writes and edits from about 6 to 10 o’clock each morning. “I only have five or six that I think are publishable. If they don’t sell, I’ve had fun writing them.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Warren has had time to work on his books. “I didn’t see anybody for weeks,” he says of the impact, noting over a two-month period he estimates he earned only about $40 in sales.
Business has been brisk since he officially served notice that he’s retiring, and offering 40% discounts.
“People know I’m leaving. They’re bringing everything in,” he says of the onslaught of gear that people want him to repair. “They say, ‘Surely you can fix this.’ Some of it belongs in the junk pile.”
What about his last saddle?
It’s going to a family from Powell Butte who previously bought one of his saddles in 1995. That upset another long-time friend who over the years has bought several saddles. “He wanted that last one.”
“I’m not going to make any more. I’m done,” says Warren. “I never thought I’d live to see this day.”