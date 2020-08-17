KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — As wolves continue to prey on cattle in the Wood River Valley of southwest Oregon, ranchers are growing impatient as they wait to hear whether the predators will remain protected under the federal Endangered Species Act.
Wolves have killed seven yearling steers since July 17 on private pastures near Fort Klamath, a rural community between Klamath Falls and Crater Lake National Park. The most recent incident was confirmed Monday by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. All attacks were attributed to the Rogue pack.
The Rogue pack also killed two yearling steers in the same area in May, and a 10th death was ruled "possible/unknown," according to investigation reports from ODFW. In each case, the steers weighed 650-975 pounds.
While the state has delisted gray wolves in Eastern Oregon, they remain listed as federally endangered west of highways 395, 78 and 95. That includes the southern Cascade Range, home of the Rogue pack sired by OR-7, the wolf that gained notoriety for traveling from northeastern Oregon to California before settling in southern Oregon.
Last year, the Trump administration issued a proposal to remove wolves from the endangered species list across the Lower 48 states. The Oregon Cattlemen's Association supported the move, arguing ranchers and wildlife managers should be able to cull wolves that habitually raid livestock. Environmental groups oppose delisting.
A public comment period for the proposed rule ended May 14, 2019. More than a year later, the outcome is still undetermined.
Vanessa Kauffman, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in Washington, D.C., said there is no time frame for a final decision. Meanwhile, the OCA is calling for immediate action.
"If the agencies were managing wolves responsibly then these severe depredations could be handled effectively," said Rodger Huffman, a Union County rancher and chairman of the association's wolf committee, in a July press release.
Perhaps no other group of wolves exemplifies the issue better than the Rogue pack.
John Stephenson, a wildlife biologist and wolf specialist for the USFWS, is tasked with monitoring the pack and helping ranchers protect their livestock. It hasn't been easy, as the wolves have repeatedly killed cattle on both sides of the Sky Lakes Wilderness in the Southern Oregon Cascades.
On the west side of the range, the problem has been at Mill-Mar Ranch about 45 miles northwest of Medford. Rancher Ted Birdseye tried everything from hanging fladry — small flags — to using an waving inflatable tube man like those seen at used car lots to scare away wolves.
Finally, Birdseye built a 5-foot-tall, 3-mile-long wildlife fence around his pasture to keep the pack at bay. The $46,000 fence was paid for with money from the USFWS, Jackson County and private funding raised by the Klamath-Siskiyou Wildlands Center.
That was last fall. Now the wolves have been more active around Fort Klamath on the east side of the range in a valley used by cattle ranchers for summer grazing.
Night after night, Stephenson said he and other wildlife managers have patrolled the area listening for wolves. Fladry is not a realistic solution given the size of the pastures, he said, so they have tried everything from flashing lights and alarms to "bio-fences," depositing wolf scat to trick the Rogue pack from entering what they perceive as another pack's territory.
"We're trying all things at this point," Stephenson said. "We've got a real problem with this group. They're real keyed in on livestock, probably more so than any other pack in Oregon."
Stephenson said he is also working to put a GPS radio collar on a member of the pack so he can better track the wolves' movement. But that has proven tricky, since he doesn't want to inadvertently trap the pack's newest pup, which would be too small to collar.
Veril Nelson, who ranches in Oakland, Ore., and is co-chairman of the OCA wolf committee, said producers' hands are tied until wolves are taken off the endangered species list.
"There is not much we can do, except for the non-lethal things that have tended not to work very well with that pack," Nelson said. "We really need those wolves delisted, then we can actually manage them."
Wolves in Western Oregon fall under Phase I of the state's Wolf Conservation and Management Plan. If delisted, ODFW may consider killing members of a pack that meet the definition of "chronic depredation," or four confirmed attacks on livestock in six months. Depredations do not qualify unless ranchers have first tried appropriate non-lethal deterrents.
Wolves enter Phase II, or the "Transition Phase," of the plan once the population reaches four breeding pairs for three consecutive years. They enter Phase III, or the "Management Phase," after recording seven breeding pairs for three consecutive years.
In phases II and III, the definition of "chronic depredation" changes to two confirmed kills in a nine-month period.