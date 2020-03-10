TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Southern Idaho Livestock Hall of Fame will honor its newest inductees April 14 at the Turf Club during the organization’s 61st annual banquet.
This year’s inductees are: cattle producers Guy and Sherry Colyer of Bruneau, sheep producers Don and Patricia Pickett of Oakley, Idaho State Brand Inspector Larry Hayhurst of Nampa and dairyman John Reitsma (posthumously) of Jerome.
The banquet will open with social time at 6:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 7 p.m.
Tickets for the prime rib dinner are $25 and can be reserved by calling Eric Bennett at (208) 732-1077.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/SouthernIdahoLivestock/