The newest inductees to the Southern Idaho Livestock Hall of Fame at the inductee banquet in Twin Falls on April 12. From left are Larry Hayhurst, Sherry and Guy Colyer, Don and Patricia Pickett and John Reitsma's children Dirk Reitsma, Heidi Jarvis and Sean Mallett (accepting the award for their father posthumously).
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Southern Idaho Livestock Hall of Fame honored its newest inductees at its 61st annual banquet on Tuesday evening at the Turf Club.
The inductees were Guy and Sherry Colyer, Larry Hayhurst, Don and Patricia Pickett and John Reitsma (posthumously).
The Colyers operate Colyer Hereford and Angus in Bruneau, which consists of 300 registered Hereford cows and 75 replacement heifers. They have been producing embryo transfer calves since 1983, and 90% of their calf crop is the result of artificial insemination or embryo transplant.
The Colyers have produced the world record-selling Hereford bull, and four of their Hereford bulls have been two-time champions at the Denver Stock Show.
Guy Colyer was awarded the U.S. Livestock Industry Leader of the Year for 2017 by the National Western Stock Show. He has represented the Hereford breed in many capacities including serving on the board of the American Hereford Association. The operation was recognized as the U.S. Senate Small Business of the Month for March 2018, and the family has been active in Hereford youth programs.
Hayhurst served as a brand inspector with the Idaho State Brand Department for 27 years and was appointed state brand inspector in 1991, overseeing as many as 25,000 registered brands. During his tenure, he served a term as president of the Western State Livestock Investigation Association and as president of the International Livestock Identification Association.
Don Pickett operates Pickett Ranch and Sheep Company, headquartered in Oakley, with his two brothers, David and Doug. In addition to the sheep operation, the family runs cattle in Idaho, Utah and Nevada and farms in areas around Oakley, Kenyon and Murtaugh.
Picket also maintained a law practice for many years and was noted as a Lawyer of Distinction in agricultural law by the National Law Journal. He has served as chairman of the Idaho State Animal Damage Control Board and chairman of the Idaho Sheep and Goat Health Board. He has also served on the boards of Water District 140, the Southwest Irrigation District and the Oakley Canal Company.
Reitsma, now deceased, immigrated from the Netherlands to California in 1967 at the age of 19 and worked in the agriculture industry. In 1984, he moved to Jerome and started the first of many dairies, including organic. Along the way, he brought the first rotary parlor to Idaho, put robotic milkers on one of his dairies and started other business ventures.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.