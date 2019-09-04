LAKEVIEW, Ore. — It's back to normal in Lakeview after a weekend of capacity crowds at the Lake County Round-Up and Fair.
Record crowds attended the rodeo, destruction derby and concert while streams of people with Lakeview connections gathered for family reunions and lined downtown streets for Monday morning's parade that featured more than a hundred horses, most of them carrying past and present Lake County Round-Up Royalty.
The occasion for the celebrating was the 100th annual Lake County Round-Up. While most communities throughout the Pacific Northwest have hosted rodeos, Lakeview's two-day Round-Up on Sunday and Monday was the 100th consecutive.
Despite some ups and downs over the years, Lakeview, a town of about 2,300 people and Lake County with less than 8,000 people, have been able to keep the rodeo going. The Labor Day Weekend's rodeo and fair were no exception.
"It was a win-win deal," said John Flynn, a third generation Lake County rancher who is a past parade grand marshal and past president of the Round-Up Association. "The attendance for all the activities was fantastic."
As usual, crowds lined downtown Lakeview streets to cheer on parade entrants, including more than a hundred former Round-Up Queens and Princesses and a cavalcade of past Round-Up presidents and grand marshals. Some families, including descendants of S.B. Chandler, rode on floats. Young kids traveled the parade route on small horses while queens and princesses from Grant, Harney and other rodeos rode horseback with saddles laden with bouquets of flowers.
"That was the largest crowd I've ever seen," Flynn said of the numbers of people he passed who were watching the parade. "They were wall-to-wall."
Among those riding in the parade, and visible all weekend, were this year's Round-Up royalty, Queen Alena Vickerman and Princess Rebecca Warner. Both have deep family ties. Vickerman's sister, Mattee, was the queen in 2015 and 2016, and her grandmother Teresa was a princess in 1964. Warner also has a family history. Her aunt Kristy Reese was the 1984 Queen while her cousin Ashley Reese was the 2012 Queen.
Uniquely, there was no grand marshal for the 100th celebration. As Flynn explained, no one was selected, "Because we felt nobody should get the notoriety. We're all in this together."
Past and present presidents, grand marshals and queens and princesses were among those filling the grandstands at the Lake County Fairgrounds for the Sunday and Monday rodeos.
Both days, Jere Barry, a former grand marshal and Round-Up president, was honored during the Empty Saddle presentation. Barry, 84, died in March. The Empty Saddle ceremony has been held the past 30 years to remember people who have been highly involved with the Round-Up. As in past years, a horse with a saddle but no rider was escorted in front of the grandstands while Berry's accomplishments were read over the loud speaker to the hushed crowd.
The grandstands were loud for both days of the rodeo, with Sunday's attendance a record 2,365. PRCA (Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association) cowboys competed for prize money and a chance at qualifying for the PRCA finals in Las Vegas later this year. Events includes saddle bronc riding, bull riding, steer wrestling, tie down roping, team roping and bareback riding while local cowboys and cowgirls from Southern Oregon and far Northern California competed in various events, including calf riding, goat tying, barrel racing, and men's and women's team roping.
The grandstands were also packed for Saturday night's dynamic concert featuring country singer Chris Janson, who ignited the audience — some seated in the stands and others crowded and standing in front of the stage — for more than hour with music, including his hit singles, "Buy Me a Boat," "Fix a Drink" and "Drunk Girl."
Different sounds, those of cars colliding, were heard Sunday night at the annual Destruction Derby, in front of an overflow audience.
The extended weekend, which officially began Thursday with a series of 4-H and FFA exhibits, judging, other activities and Saturday's 4-H-FFA Fat Stock Sale, also included exhibit building displays, a ranch rodeo, food stands, vendors, 100th anniversary merchandise, and book sales. The carnival offered a variety of rides and activities, including bumper cars, a super slide, children's games, balloon creations to a traditional Ferris wheel.
"I think for the most part everything went super-smooth," said Lake County Fairgrounds Manager Ronne Lindsay, adding, "We have to have at least one broken pipe in the grandstands bathroom or it isn't a fair." Lindsay had no figures yet on attendance, but said the food concessions all reported increases in sales. "I know when the figures are in we'll see a significant increase in attendance."