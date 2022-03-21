With the 2018 Farm Bill expiring on Sept. 30, 2023, the U.S. House Agriculture Committee has a lot to do to get up to speed on hearings and listening sessions.
It’s only had three sessions, compared with 130 at this point in the process for the last farm bill. A big part of the delay has been the COVID-19 pandemic, said Glen “G.T.” Thompson, R-Pa., ranking member of the committee.
He would put risk management at the top of the priority list in information-gathering sessions for the next farm bill, he said during National Cattlemen’s Beef Association’s latest “Beltway Beef” podcast.
“One of the biggest areas of growth in the federal crop insurance program has been in the livestock area,” he said.
The Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018 lifted the cap on the amount of livestock insurance that could be sold. Prior to that, the government only insured about $500 million in liability on livestock policies. This year alone, the government is going to insure $13 billion, he said.
“We got to make sure all these risk-management tools remain available for livestock producers,” he said.
Members of Congress are going to need the NCBA's help defending crop insurance because there are going to be voices out there that do not understand agriculture. There will no doubt be amendments that will try to negatively impact crop insurance, he said.
“I want to be able to defeat those motions, amendments that will be offered in a huge way,” he said.
One of the areas of the committee’s pace on farm bill oversight that frustrates him most is animal disease. There’s avian flu in the Mid-Atlantic states and African swine fever in the Dominican Republic.
“Certainly with the spread of those two, animal health is — and certainly has to be — top of mind as we enter into the next farm bill negotiations,” he said.
He’s proud of the work the committee did on establishing the Foot and Mouth Disease vaccine bank, but it would be good to have an oversight hearing on how it’s going and how prepared the U.S. is for an outbreak, he said.
He also talked about legislative efforts to provide more information on cattle markets and proposals to mandate a certain amount of negotiated cash trade in fed cattle.
“As a conservative who generally believes in free markets, I’m always in favor of private industry-led solutions. … When the government gets involved, you have to always be worried about unintended consequences,” he said.
When the affected industry doesn’t quite agree on the problem or the extent of the problem, it becomes even more difficult to find the solution by way of a government program or mandate, he said.
“With a mandate, we’d probably have more unintended negative consequences than the positive intended consequences,” he said.
That’s why he was pleased to see the industry as a whole coalesce around the cattle contract library passed in the House and included in the omnibus bill.
“It’s not ‘the’ silver bullet, but it’s a great tool to put in the toolbox,” he said.
The committee has worked well together on the contract library, a rural broadband bill and WHIP+ (Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program Plus) disaster funding, and has the capacity to continue to do great bipartisan work on behalf of agriculture and rural America, he said.