Nearly all U.S. households — 98.5% — purchased meat and poultry last year, according to the 17th annual "Power of Meat" report, released this week by the Food Industry Association and North America Meat Institute.
Dollar sales in 2021 increased 0.3% to a record $81.8 billion. The volume of purchases couldn’t keep pace with 2020 and was down 5.6% year over year, but the volume of all meat purchases was up 3.9% from pre-pandemic levels.
"'The Power of Meat' shows Americans continue to count on meat’s taste, quality, convenience and value throughout another unusual and challenging year,” said Julie Anna Potts, president and CEO of the Meat Institute.
The increase in sales and pre-pandemic volumes is due, in part, to several grocery shopper trends resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, including increased home cooking, record-high online shopping and a shift to digital sources for recipes, the Meat Institute reported.
“In response to higher prices and inflation pressures, shoppers are eating out and ordering in from foodservice less often, while trying to recreate restaurant experiences at home instead, and have adjusted retail meat purchase habits,” it said.
Purchase volumes in 2021 compared to 2019 were up 3.7% for fresh meat and 4.3% for prepared meats. Volume increased nearly 5% for fresh beef, 7% for bacon and nearly 20% for fresh lamb sales.
More meat consumers shopped online than ever — 61% compared to just 39% in 2019 — and nearly half of meat shoppers shop online regularly.
The report found 35% of consumers have bought at least some meat and poultry online, and 79% of Gen Z consumers buy the same meat and poultry online as they do in stores — compared to just 38% of Baby Boomers. Whole muscle cuts remain largely an in-store purchase.
Convenience-focused meat and poultry thrived as consumers looked for time savings and interesting flavors. The study found 68% of consumers are interested in value-added products, 59% are interested in fully cooked items, 64% are interested in meal kits and 67% are interested in deli-prepared items.
The study found value dominated meat purchases and private brands grew as a consumer-preferred choice. The preference for manufacturer brands reached a 17-year high of 29% in fresh meat. The preference for private brands also reached new records at 31% for fresh meat and 26% for processed meat.
Overall, meat eaters made up 74% of U.S. consumers in 2021 compared to 71% in 2020. Flexitarians made up 16%, and vegans/vegetarians remained at 6%.
In addition, 73% of consumers agreed that meat belongs in a healthy, balanced lifestyle, but 37% said they try to eat a little less of it. Home-prepared dinners with a portion of meat or poultry dropped back to pre-pandemic levels in 2021 at 3.9 per week.
The study also found skepticism surrounding cultivated meat, with 40% of consumers unwilling to try them versus 29% open to trying them. Plant-based meat alternatives remained mostly an occasional choice, with only 9% of consumers eating them weekly.
"The Power of Meat" study was conducted by 210 Analytics.