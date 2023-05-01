Researchers from USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service in Southern Oregon are testing drones as non-lethal tools to protect livestock from wolves.

The most effective tactic the researchers have tried so far involves outfitting drones with audio recordings of human voices. If wolves approach livestock, the drones fly toward the wolves, shouting warnings such as, "Hey wolf, get out of here!" In initial experiments, when the wolves heard the recordings, they immediately turned and ran.

