Researchers from USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service in Southern Oregon are testing drones as non-lethal tools to protect livestock from wolves.
The most effective tactic the researchers have tried so far involves outfitting drones with audio recordings of human voices. If wolves approach livestock, the drones fly toward the wolves, shouting warnings such as, "Hey wolf, get out of here!" In initial experiments, when the wolves heard the recordings, they immediately turned and ran.
"I think I can say unequivocally the wolves were not thrilled when the drones approached," said Adam Johnson, field supervisor for the Klamath Falls Fish and Wildlife Service Office.
The team is also using drones to surveil wolves using aerial cameras.
The researcher leading the project, aptly, is named Paul Wolf.
"It's an exciting thing to be a part of. It shows a lot of promise," said Wolf, who works for USDA Wildlife Services as a district supervisor for southwestern Oregon.
Researchers started the project last summer after officials confirmed the Rogue Pack had killed several livestock between July 12 and Aug. 1.
"We've been ground zero for the Rogue Pack," said Jim Popson, who lost four cattle he manages in the area.
August through October, Wolf's team ran trials. They had 51 interactions with wolves over 85 days. Interactions, Wolf said, ranged from preventing wolves from approaching livestock to breaking wolves away from a steer they were attacking.
Ranchers are excited about the project's potential.
"I think it's probably the best tool we have out there so far," said Todd Nash, president of Oregon Cattlemen's Association.
Derek Broman, the carnivore program coordinator for Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, said the novel technique looks promising.
"We (at ODFW) are major proponents of these new tools," said Broman.
He said in areas where wolves are not federally protected, the use of a drone to scare a wolf away from livestock does not require a permit so long as the drone operator meets several requirements under Oregon's wolf management plan.
In parts of Oregon where wolves are federally protected, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service considers permits on a case-by-case basis. Johnson, of the Klamath Falls office, said USFWS approved Wolf's team to conduct experimental drone hazing of gray wolves in the Klamath Valley as part of broader experimentation of non-lethal deterrent methods.
Shawn Cantrell, vice president of field conservation programs for Defenders of Wildlife, which supports wolves, said his organization is "very appreciative and excited" that APHIS Wildlife Services is exploring non-lethal tools to prevent wolf-livestock conflicts.
He said he is not worried about drones hazing wolves from an animal welfare standpoint, but he does have questions about how effective the technique will be long term.
"We don't have opposition to it, but it is still very much a work-in-progress, something that needs to be evaluated," Cantrell said. "We would need to see how effective it could be."
Dustin Ranglack, a USDA Wildlife Services biologist and Utah field station leader for the National Wildlife Research Center, agreed there are many unknowns.
"How quickly might a wolf habituate to the drone? How do we make it more streamlined? How do livestock guardian dogs interact with the drone? And where do the wolves go when they run away?" said Ranglack.
Ranglack said he expects drones may have more use in the future as research and detection tools — for example, aerially detecting a wolf's presence and alerting a rancher — than as hazing tools. Nevertheless, he sees this project as "an exciting opportunity."
Wolf agreed the project has limitations.
The current method, he said, took "a lot of personnel" and is not sustainable.
It is also expensive. Wolf is testing two types of drones, about $18,000 each.
The person operating the drones also must have a license and be certified to fly them at night.
"People get excited like it's a silver bullet, but what you don't see is all of the work on the ground," said Wolf.
Funding for the trials came from county wolf committees, nonprofits and federal resources, including from spending packages passed by Congress.
Wolf's team plans to expand trials into northeastern Oregon, although they anticipate the eastside's mountainous topography will present challenges.
Ellie Gage, a rancher who has been leading a team testing other non-lethal wolf deterrent tools, plans to apply for grant funding for eastside drone tests.
