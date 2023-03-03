A team of California researchers is studying how livestock grazing impacts wildfire behavior.
Matthew Shapero, a livestock and range adviser at the University of California Division of Agriculture and Natural Resources, said he and collaborators on the project set out to answer a question: What is the relationship between grazing and fire behavior?
"The relationship hadn't really been quantified," said Shapero.
Certainly, said Shapero, the researchers had heard anecdotes of wildfires slowing down or stopping when they reached grazed areas with less biomass on the landscape. Many firefighters, for example, say it is easier to control wildfires in grazed areas.
"I've seen first-hand where cattle grazing has saved houses," said Anthony Stornetta, deputy fire chief of operations for Santa Barbara County Fire Department and a fourth-generation cattle rancher.
Research on how grazing influences wildfire behavior, however, has been scarce. Shapero said his team is taking a "first stab."
After a few years of experimentation, the team has compiled results and is writing a manuscript for potential publication in a peer-reviewed journal.
In the study, Shapero said his team "saw dramatic reductions in certain fire behavior metrics when any amount of 'grazing' was applied."
Shapero put air quotes around "grazing" because this first study did not involve cattle. Rather, the researchers mowed and raked plots of land to replicate grazing.
"I think it effectively mimicked grazing insofar as it shortened and removed biomass in the same way that grazing does," said Shapero.
They set up several experimental sites across California. On each, they installed test plots. Within the plots, they created strips representing different levels of grazing. The control strip was unmanipulated grass. The researchers mowed and raked the other strips down to specified levels, representing light, moderate and heavy grazing.
Then, they lighted the strips simultaneously with prescribed fire. For each strip, the researchers measured rate of spread, how high the flames leaped and the fire's temperature.
The fires interacted differently with each strip, and the researchers recorded their findings.
First, they discovered that how quickly a fire moves is impacted less by biomass than by wind speed and direction.
The amount of biomass on a strip influenced fire temperature, and on plots with less biomass, Shapero's team "saw really meaningful reductions in flame height." If flames stay below 4 feet, it opens up more options for firefighting techniques.
Although the fires were least threatening in the heavily grazed plots, that does not mean heavy grazing is preferable, said Shapero. Heavy grazing may slow fires but has its own negative effects. Shapero said the "sweet spot" was between 400 to 1,200 pounds of biomass per acre, which can reduce flame heights while exceeding California's residual dry matter guidelines for landscape management.
Although the results appear promising, Shapero said the study had limitations due to the small scale, use of prescribed fire versus wildfire and mock grazing. Nevertheless, he said the research is in "a good place" and hopes future trials will be done at a larger scale using cattle.
