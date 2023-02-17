Across the U.S., ranchers and researchers are exploring a growing frontier in genetics: how to breed sheep that best suit the specific range and meet landscape-management goals.
Karen Launchbaugh, a professor of rangeland ecology and director of the University of Idaho Rangeland Center, said this kind of innovative landscape-oriented thinking is becoming more common among cattle and sheep producers.
During a panel session at the Society for Rangeland Management's annual meeting in Boise, researchers talked about this expanding field of study with a focus on sheep.
"It's very exciting work that we're doing, but it's also in the early stages," said Melinda Ellison, an assistant professor and extension specialist focused on range livestock and sheep at the University of Idaho.
Ellison and colleagues are studying the roles that genetics and learned environment — nature versus nurture — play in influencing a given sheep's dietary preferences.
Her team is analyzing the five tastes: sweet, sour, salty, bitter and umami. Their first focus is on bitterness.
Just as people have taste preferences and aversions, so do animals. In mammals, Ellison said, genes control taste receptors on the tongue. For example, genetic factors influence whether a person loves the taste of cilantro or thinks it tastes like soap. Similarly, some sheep seem unbothered by the taste of bitter plants, while others avoid them.
If a land manager wants sheep to eat a certain bitter plant, he or she will need to select for sheep that will eat them.
Ellison's team is conducting a series of experiments related to diet selection in range sheep.
Some of the research involves giving sheep access to buckets of water with different concentrations of Phenylthiocarbamide, or PTC, a bitter organic compound, and seeing how the sheep react. Some sheep show more willingness to drink PTC-flavored water than others.
The team is also testing the animals with feed treated with a bitter compound and tracking animals' reactions, noting behaviors such as head bobbing, lip smacking and sniffing.
The aim is to better understand what genetic factors drive some animals to eat bitter foods and others to avoid them and then to apply that to heritability, allowing ranchers to breed for dietary preference traits.
"If this all falls into place where we want it to go, we'll look at how to breed animals for these types of (landscape) objectives," she said.
Ellison's team is also analyzing what role nurture plays: for example, whether a lamb is more likely to eat or avoid certain plants based on its mother's behavior.
Joshua "Bret" Taylor and Hailey Wilmer, sheep experts with USDA's Agricultural Research Service, said their team at the U.S. Sheep Experiment Station is working on similar research.
Their team is studying how to select for traits in animals with a rangeland outcome goal in mind.
Taylor said one land manager's goal might be to create ideal wildlife habitat for certain species, while another might be trying to reduce sagebrush on the landscape.
"That is where a lot of our research is going," said Taylor.
