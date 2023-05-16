When a wildfire strikes, some of its destructive impacts are clear: scorched ground, blackened trees, burned houses.

A lesser-known impact is that wildfires can drastically change rangeland by depositing ash contaminated with metals that are not part of normal animal diets on the landscape and altering the minerals essential to livestock.

sm Grazing sheep UC-Davis study

Ewes and lambs graze on a Hopland Research and Extension Center pasture that burned in the 2018 River Fire. UC-Davis researchers analyzed meat, wool, soil, plant and water samples to assess the risk of metal contamination in sheep grazed on recently burned pasture after regrowth.
