When a wildfire strikes, some of its destructive impacts are clear: scorched ground, blackened trees, burned houses.
A lesser-known impact is that wildfires can drastically change rangeland by depositing ash contaminated with metals that are not part of normal animal diets on the landscape and altering the minerals essential to livestock.
In a new study published in the journal California Agriculture, the University of California-Davis explored whether sheep grazing on pastures that have regrown after wildfires are negatively impacted by metal contaminants and altered minerals.
The researchers looked for toxic metal residues in meat and wool from sheep that had grazed on post-fire landscapes. They found that grazing sheep on regrown pastures did not significantly alter the metal content in the lambs' meat and wool — good news for ranchers, sheep and, from a food safety perspective, consumers.
The researchers, however, did find some potentially toxic heavy metals in a few meat samples.
"We didn't get striking evidence that tells us, when there's a fire, it means everything is contaminated with heavy metals. But it does raise the question that maybe we should be doing a little bit of surveillance to see if this is spurious or common. And we should be finding a way to screen grazing herds," Sarah Depenbrock, assistant professor and agronomist in the UC-Davis School of Veterinary Medicine, said in a news release.
The researchers conducted their investigation 6 miles north of Hopland, in Central California, where the River Fire had burned in 2018. The wildfire scorched two-thirds of the land at the university's Hopland Research and Extension Center, presenting an opportunity for scientists to conduct a study.
"A bunch of researchers came together to brainstorm how we could take advantage of this unfortunate event," said Depenbrock.
The researchers knew that large, older plants on rangelands that have not recently burned may contain high concentrations of metals, such as mercury, sequestered over years of growth. When the plants burn in a wildfire, these metals may be distributed in ash on the landscape.
To determine whether the sheep that grazed on this land produced contaminated meat, the researchers compared meat from lambs that grazed on regrown pastures in 2019 to frozen meat samples that were collected the year before the River Fire.
They tested for lead, mercury, arsenic, molybdenum, cadmium, beryllium, cobalt and nickel, and did not find any of these metals in the meat.
However, they did find that 3 out of the 26 samples tested positive for non-essential chromium and thallium, potentially toxic heavy metals. Although the levels were not significant, the researchers said further studies are needed.
The researchers also tested wool samples. The wool did not test positive for metals, but again, the team recommended further research.
Finally, the team analyzed mineral levels of minerals in sheep that had grazed in regrown pastures.
"It's a very small study, but it was quite interesting to find that copper was actually lower in the postfire grazing group, which makes me wonder," said Depenbrock.
Some major diseases in sheep are associated with copper deficiency. To prevent sheep from getting diseases related to copper deficiency, the researchers said ranchers should screen and monitor livestock for trace minerals including copper.
