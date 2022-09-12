sm Christina Ferreira in lab.jpg

Christina Ferreira works in the Metabolite Profiling Facility at Purdue University as a lipidomics research scientist.

 Vincent Walter/Purdue University

A team of researchers from Purdue University in Indiana and the University of Sao Paulo in Brazil has developed a method to determine the type of feed — grass versus grain — cattle ate throughout their lifespan.

Some consumers are willing to pay more for meat from cattle that were raised on pasture, which researchers say is better for animal welfare and the environment.

