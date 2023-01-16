Karen Launchbaugh

Karen Launchbaugh, director of the University of Idaho Rangeland Center, visits with Benton Glaze, a university extension beef specialist, and others at the university's Range Livestock Symposium in Twin Falls on Jan. 11.

 Carol Ryan Dumas/Capital Press

Researchers at the University of Idaho and Washington State University are teaming up to develop a low-cost virtual fence system that will work in rugged terrain.

Ranchers say it will be a game changer, said Karen Launchbaugh, director of the University of Idaho Rangeland Center.

