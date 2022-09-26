sm polypay sheep 5.jpg (copy)

Oregon State University researchers have published a study on the effects of feeding spent hemp biomass to Polypay sheep.

 Sierra Dawn McClain/Capital Press

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Researchers at Oregon State University are finding that hemp has potential as a source of nutritious feed for lambs without any major impacts on animal health or meat quality.

Results of a study published Aug. 12 in the Journal of Animal Science could influence whether the U.S. Food and Drug Administration eventually approves feeding "spent hemp biomass" to livestock, unlocking another potential market for the versatile plant.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you