GP Klamath Basin Ranch 2021.jpg (copy)

A ranch in the Klamath Basin. Sustainable Northwest has received a $10 million grant from the USDA to implement the largest climate-smart regenerative beef production program in the West. 

 Sustainable Northwest

PORTLAND — The USDA is providing $10 million to help establish what advocates say will be the largest program to promote climate-smart ranching in the West.

Sustainable Northwest, a Portland-based nonprofit, is working with Country Natural Beef to adopt "regenerative" agricultural practices at 120 different ranches across nine states, covering more than 7 million acres of public and private rangeland. 

