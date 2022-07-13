AUBURN, Calif. — The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, the federal agency that manages water in the West, will use targeted grazing with goats this summer through fall to reduce wildfire threats in Auburn, Calif., near Sacramento.
Reclamation has partnered with two California organizations — the California Department of Parks and Recreation at Auburn State Recreation Area — for the 474-acre project.
The purpose of the project is to use grazing goats to decrease vegetation loads in woodlands next to the City of Auburn and around the wildland-urban interface, where houses meet the forest.
"Goat grazing will help thin lower vegetation layers, reduce the potential for wildfire to move into the larger growths of shrubs and trees and create space for firefighting equipment access," the Bureau of Reclamation wrote in a statement July 12.
Reclamation's planned project reflects a broader trend. According to grazing experts at USDA and Oregon State University, interest in using cattle, sheep and goats for targeted grazing is growing among federal agencies, including the U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management and Bureau of Reclamation. State and local organizations are also exploring the practice.
For this project, according to Reclamation, the goats are being deployed to control annual grasses and invasive plants, including scotch broom and ornamentals, and to maintain an existing fuel break dubbed the Auburn Shaded Fuel Break, which was previously treated by hand crews.
This summer's grazing work is part of a five-year fuels management project. Reclamation previously had a goat grazing contract in the area last fall and has decided to renew the work in 2022.
With support from Placer County Resource Conservation District, the agencies have already established this shaded fuel break and have now contracted goat herds to graze along the 600-foot boundary this summer and fall.
Electric fencing will be used to keep goats where they're supposed to be.
Under the supervision of goat herders and herding dogs, two herds will be deployed to do the work, each herd covering a different region near the City of Auburn.
