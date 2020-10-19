A federal judge has dismissed a media producer’s contract breach lawsuit against a group of Idaho bison ranchers because it’s “too speculative to demonstrate injury-in-fact.”
David Corbett, the Los Angeles media producer, claimed he’d been hired to develop a reality television show about the Bison Boys company of Ammon, Idaho.
However, the company’s owners — brothers Brigham and Brock Ball, their grandfather Roger Ball and family member Tyler Porter — stopped cooperating and ultimately terminated the agreement, according to Corbett’s complaint.
Corbett claimed he’d shopped around the idea of a show about the “true American success story of two young bison ranchers” and their “joys and challenges” to business executives and created a “pitch deck” of information and marketing materials to support the idea.
However, the owners of Bison Boys demanded “complete control” over the series even after it was sold to a network, didn’t provide necessary materials to Corbett and resisted casting family members in the show as originally expected, the complaint said.
Corbett argued that his ability to exclusively represent Bison Boys and to earn further fees from licensing revenues and episode budgets caused him a “substantial loss” when the owners ended the contract.
U.S. District Judge Lynn Winmill has determined these alleged damages are insufficient to provide Corbett with legal standing to pursue the case. The judge has dismissed the lawsuit without prejudice, which would allow the media producer to revive the complaint if he’s able to establish standing.
The judge noted that Bison Boys had paid Corbett $30,000 for three months of work developing the show idea in compliance with the contract, which negates any allegation they “appropriated his work product.”
As to the media producer’s “loss of opportunity,” the judge ruled this theory of injury relies on “three levels of speculation” — that he’d find a buyer for the show, that Bison Boys would accept the arrangement and that Corbett would have earned a specific commission on that deal.
Windmill said that “any damages that Corbett might have suffered are far too speculative and contingent on future decisions of not only the parties themselves, but of presently unidentified third parties.”
The judge compared the lawsuit to a legal precedent in which a land developer sued for the lost profits from a shopping center that couldn’t be built because a property deal fell through.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed the complaint because the “damages could not be proven with reasonable certainty,” he said. “Likewise, damages cannot be shown in this case with reasonable certainty.”