Range-riders would be more effective if the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife collared more wolves, according to Cattle Producers of Washington range-riding director Scott Nielsen.
Nielsen told the Fish and Wildlife Commission, meeting Saturday in Wenatchee, more GPS collars are needed on wolves in northeast Washington, where most attacks on livestock occur.
The collars do not constantly track wolves, but over time data from intermittent signals help range-riders know where packs go, he said.
"We can't cover everything, and if we don't have that data, it is extremely harmful," Nielsen said. "We need far more collars in areas where we're having problems."
Radio collars lead Fish and Wildlife to packs the department culls to stop predations. Collars, however, also are tools to prevent predations that lead to lethal control.
Six wolf packs have killed or injured livestock in northeast Washington in the past 10 months. Three packs do not have any collared wolves. The other three have at least one collared wolf.
The only collar in the Smackout pack automatically dropped off March 15 when the battery expired. The only collared wolves in the Leadpoint and Vulcan packs were killed last fall. The department is investigating the deaths.
Fish and Wildlife will try to put a collar in each of the three packs, department spokeswoman Staci Lehman said Tuesday in an email.
"All packs involved in conflict last summer and likely to be involved in conflict this summer are priorities for collaring this summer if they are currently uncollared," she said.
One collar is enough to identify the pack's territory and gathering places, she said. Two collars refine the information, but a third collar adds little, she said.
"We essentially just end up with a bunch of duplicate data," Lehman said.
Jeff Flood, wildlife sheriff's deputy for Ferry and Stevens counties, said that without collar data range-riders are "flying blind" in guarding against wolves from getting a taste for livestock.
"We have to stop them before they really get started," he said. "The more collars you have, the better."
Radio collars activate alarm boxes to chase wolves away from livestock, Flood said. "What good are the boxes if wolves don't have collars?"
The collars do not transmit steady signals. Collars are programmed to periodically send a signal, maybe twice in 24 hours, to extend the life of the battery.
"We're not getting real-time data, which I'm not trying to say we need," Nielsen said. "But you need to know the patterns.
"You need to know where (wolves) are going, where they're frequenting, where to put your time and effort," he said.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.