Wolf collar (copy)

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife puts radio collars on wolves to track packs. The more, the better, says the director of the Cattle Producers of Washington range-riding program.

 Capital Press file

Range-riders would be more effective if the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife collared more wolves, according to Cattle Producers of Washington range-riding director Scott Nielsen.

Nielsen told the Fish and Wildlife Commission, meeting Saturday in Wenatchee, more GPS collars are needed on wolves in northeast Washington, where most attacks on livestock occur.

