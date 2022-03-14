The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and the Public Lands Council are fully engaged in the discussion of President Joe Biden’s plan to conserve 30% of the nation’s land and water by 2030.
“I don’t think there’s any sector that does it better than agriculture and ranchers when it comes to conservation,” said J.J. Goicoechea a fourth-generation Nevada rancher who serves in leadership roles with both organizations.
Ranchers know if they don’t conserve the land they’re raising livestock on, they won’t be back, he said.
“So conservation is definitely the main thing that all of us do,” he said in the latest “Beltway Beef” podcast.
Ranchers can’t just look at conservation for one year or purely from a profit standpoint. They have to look at what the next year or the next 10 years are going to look like, he said.
“If that means cutting back this year or next year and doing some things different to ensure that that range is healthy and that our working lands are healthy then that’s what we do,” he said.
The only way to a fourth generation in ranching is to "do it right," he said.
“Conservation means that you’re putting that land to work and you’re using practices on a daily, weekly, monthly and annual basis that truly conserve the productivity of those working lands,” he said.
A lot of people first thought the so-called "30 x 30" initiative meant preservation with no use, but that simply won’t work in the West, he said.
“We have got to actively be managing these lands day to day,” whether that’s invasive plants, wildfire or riparian areas, he said.
“It has to be that daily management of conservation to ensure that those working lands do remain working and they will stay that way for the next generation,” he said.
NCBA and PLC have been involved in the "30 x 30" discussion to help the administration figure out what it wants to do with the initiative, he said.
“Our message from the beginning has been keep working lands working … in order to conserve them, they have got to be working,” he said.
Putting up houses, building interstates and breaking up the land will harm healthy rangeland that is sequestering carbon and providing wildlife migration corridors, he said.
“Our message from the beginning is grazing is conservation. If it was not conservation then you wouldn’t see these healthy landscapes that are out here today,” he said.
NCBA and PLC have long been big supporters of the multiple-use mandate, he said.
“We completely realize that that is the bedrock of what guides the decisions on our predominately public lands in the West,” he said.
Ranching provides the water and infrastructure that so many recreationists use, and NCBA and PLC have been working very closely with a lot of the wildlife and sportsmen groups across the West, he said.
Ranching provides the open areas, making those working lands available to everyone and making sure they’re protected from development, fire and invasive species on a daily basis. It’s the same with water, he said.
NCBA and PLC are going to remain at the table with agencies and elected officials as the "30 x 30" framework unfolds, he said.