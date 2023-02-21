Cattle

Ranchers are warning their colleagues of a scam making the rounds in cattle country.

 Don Jenkins/Capital Press file

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Several ranchers are warning others in their industry of a scam that could cost them thousands of dollars.

In the last couple of months, ranchers Don and Anthony Santos of Glide, Ore., Bob Buchanan of Klamath Falls, Ore., and Veril Nelson of Sutherlin, Ore., have been contacted via text messages about the possible purchase of bulls, cows or heifers. They recognized red flags fairly early in the text negotiations, didn’t continue the communications and did not fall for the scams.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you