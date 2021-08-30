Proposed changes to Air Force training ranges in remote parts of Idaho and Nevada could impact ranchers in the area.
The plan to fly F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jets lower and faster than the speed of sound is a major component of the Air Force Airspace Optimization for Readiness proposal for the Mountain Home base in Idaho.
The Air Force recently extended the 45-day public comment period on its Draft Environmental Impact Statement through Sept. 22.
Rancher Gus Brackett of the 71 Livestock Association said the extent the ranches’ day-to-day operations and the cattle are affected remains to be seen.
However, “it seems like when it comes to mitigating environmental concerns, the ranchers will bear the brunt of whatever mitigation is necessary,” he said. The group plans to comment on the proposal.
The approximately 40-member 71 Livestock was founded in 1917 to help in rangeland adjudication. Named after a founder’s cattle brand, it represents ranchers in an area generally bordered by the Snake River to the north, the Jarbidge mountains and wilderness area to the south, Salmon Falls Creek to the east and the Bruneau River to the west.
The proposal’s potential impact on Jarbidge and Owyhee Canyonlands wilderness areas and on sage grouse habitat are major concerns, Brackett said.
“The land our organization encompasses is some of the best sage grouse habitat remaining,” he said.
While the plan’s impact on the grouse population is unknown, “if the population declines, the only way they can mitigate for that decline is to remove cattle from the range,” Brackett said.
That’s easier than controlling predators, for example, he said.
Brackett is a principal in Brackett Ranches, in the Flat Creek-Three Creek area about 80 miles southwest of Twin Falls. The Juniper Butte Training Range is closest to the ranch while the Saylor Creek Bombing Range is farthest.
The proposal excludes ranches and homes in the Three Creek area.
“The impact is not the jet flight,” Brackett said. “It’s the sonic boom.”
“You could make the case cattle would be less calm, and that would be a hard case to make,” he said.
The Air Force in its plan said it aims to establish consistent low-altitude and supersonic training floors across the six areas Mountain Home AFB fighters use.
The Air Force said Paradise North, Paradise South, Owyhee South and Jarbidge South aren’t adequate due to their medium-altitude floors and high supersonic floors, “which make it impossible to train at lower altitudes in the manner that real-world threats require.”
And the supersonic floors for Jarbidge North and Owyhee North areas aren’t adequate.
The Air Force said the F-15E fighter jet lacks stealth characteristics and abilities of newer fighters, and advancement in adversaries’ surface-to-air missile weaponry and radar systems mean crews face “increasingly capable threats” and need correspondingly realistic training in fast, low flying.