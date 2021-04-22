In anticipation of a summit between U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and her counterparts from Mexico and Canada, 18 ranching groups sent a letter to Tai and USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack seeking immediate relief from the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.
The ranchers contend USMCA and its predecessor, the North American Free Trade Agreement, have “severely weakened” the U.S. cattle supply chain and harmed producers.
The letter states that since 2014 U.S. imports of Mexican and Canadian cattle and beef have averaged $4.4 billion a year while U.S. exports of the same products to those countries have averaged less than $2 billion a year.
On a volume basis, the U.S. has imported an average of 2.7 billion pounds of Mexican and Canadian cattle and beef annually and exported less than 1 billion pounds of the same product per year, the letter states.
“The U.S. live cattle supply chain — consisting of America’s three-quarters of a million family cattle farmers and ranchers — cannot be expected to prosper when multinational beef packers, processors and importers continually source greater quantities of undifferentiated beef and cattle from Mexico and Canada,” the ranchers said.
Those imports are direct substitutes for U.S. cattle and beef and act to leverage down domestic cattle prices, they said, adding that the benefits to multinational companies come at considerable expense to U.S cattle producers.
“United States cattle producers are being deprived the opportunity to expand production, or even to remain profitable in the face of increasing domestic beef demand, increasing beef consumption and increasing wholesale and retail beef prices,” the ranchers said.
“As a direct result, U.S. cattle producers, their domestic live cattle supply chain and the rural communities they support are being irreparably harmed,” they said.
The letter also points out that following last year’s outbreak of COVID-19, U.S. cattle producers couldn’t get a bid for their cattle from beef packers for as long as seven weeks. Meanwhile, the multinational beef packers continued importing tens of thousands of head of slaughter-ready cattle from Canada.
“The undersigned cattle-producer organizations urge you to take decisive action to rebalance the untenable cattle and beef trade imbalance memorialized under the USMCA,” the ranchers said.
“At the very least, and as a first step, we urge you to take steps to assist America’s cattle farmers and ranchers by giving them the ability to compete in their own domestic market by differentiating their USA-produced beef from foreign beef and beef from foreign cattle,” they said.
The letter was signed by R-CALF USA, American Grassfed Association, Range Allotment Owners Association, National Latino Farmers & Ranchers Trade Association and cattle groups from Washington, Wyoming, Colorado, North Dakota, South Dakota, Arizona, Nebraska, Ohio and Missouri.