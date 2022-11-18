Lesser prairie chicken (copy)

The lesser prairie chicken.

 Wikipedia

National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and the Public Lands Council are voicing opposition to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s final rule to list the lesser prairie-chicken under the Endangered Species Act.

The agency on Nov. 17 said the decision to list the species — which occupies a five-state range that includes portions of Colorado, Kansas, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas — came after rigorous review.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you