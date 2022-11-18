National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and the Public Lands Council are voicing opposition to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s final rule to list the lesser prairie-chicken under the Endangered Species Act.
The agency on Nov. 17 said the decision to list the species — which occupies a five-state range that includes portions of Colorado, Kansas, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas — came after rigorous review.
The agency is listing two “distinct population segments” (DPS), with the Southern DPS listed as endangered and the Northern DPS listed as threatened.
It is also finalizing a section 4(d) rule designed to conserve the Northern DPS of lesser prairie-chicken while allowing greater flexibility for landowners and land managers, the agency said in a press release.
The livestock groups, however, contend cattle grazing provides immense benefit by conserving the very habitat the species needs to thrive — diverse rangeland with a variety of plant species.
“Over and over the science has proven that healthy, diverse rangelands — the exact kind of landscape maintained by livestock grazing — are where the lesser prairie chicken thrives. Cattle ranchers’ efforts to conserve these acres are absolutely critical to the survival of the species,” said Kaitlynn Glover, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association executive director of natural resources and Public Lands Council executive director.
“We are deeply disappointed by the Fish and Wildlife Service’s decision to impose redundant bureaucracy and punitive restrictions on the very same people that we have to thank for the lesser prairie chicken’s continued existence on the range,” she said.
The Fish and Wildlife Service stated in its announcement it understands the vital role that managed grazing plays in maintaining grasslands but challenges remain.
“Voluntary conservation efforts have helped conserve key habitat for the lesser prairie-chicken but have not demonstrated an ability to offset the threats and reverse the trends of habitat loss and fragmentation facing the lesser prairie-chicken,” the agency said.
As part of its 4(d) rule for the Northern DPS, the agency provides an exception for producers who are following a prescribed grazing plan developed by an approved third party.
NCBA and PLC object to that stipulation.
“Designing a third-party verification system to empower distant bureaucrats over land managers and ranchers with decades of experience, with parameters that blatantly prioritize political objectives over sound science, effectively ensures that the only use of the 4(d) rule will be to obstruct grazing activities,” the groups said in a statement.
“To truly support lesser prairie chicken habitat, the Fish and Wildlife Service should make it easier for ranchers to graze, not harder,” Glover said.
According to the Fish and Wildlife Service, lesser prairie-chicken habitat has diminished across its historical range by 90% to a five-year average of 32,210 individuals. Historical estimates suggest lesser prairie-chickens once numbered in the hundreds of thousands, or even millions, across nearly 100 million acres.
Habitat loss and fragmentation are expected to continue, resulting in continued declines across the species’ range even when accounting for ongoing and future conservation efforts, according to the agency’s peer-reviewed Species Status Assessment.
