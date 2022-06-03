The Public Lands Council and National Cattlemen’s Beef Association oppose protecting the northern long-eared bat as endangered under the federal Endangered Species Act.
The bat is currently listed as threatened, but the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service just closed a comment period on changing that listing to endangered.
PLC and NCBA oppose that listing for many reasons, said Sigrid Johannes, director of natural resources for PLC and NCBA.
“First of all, the northern long-eared bat is declining in numbers due to a disease, a fungal disease called white-nose syndrome. … It’s not caused by humans and it’s not being spread through the activities this listing would prohibit,” she said during the latest “Beltway Beef” podcast.
The disease impacts bats when they’re hibernating in caves, but the listing would put restrictions on forest management activities that take place in the other half of the year, April to November, when bats are roosting in trees, she said.
In addition, the range of the species in the proposal is 37 states, she said.
“That’s another area where we raised some objections because that is including a lot of states where there’s actually no documented population of northern long-eared bats. So it’s unnecessarily catching up a lot of areas in a wide net,” she said.
There are a lot of issues with the forest implications, particularly wildfire. Among other things, the proposed rule would prohibit tree clearing from April to November of any forb, shrub or tree with a diameter greater than 3 inches at breast height, she said.
That includes pretty much every plant in a mature forest, she said.
“So that is a significant problem when it comes to reducing wildfire risk, reducing fine fuels,” she said.
That’s particularly galling because prohibiting those management activities is not going to prevent white-nose syndrome from affecting this particular species of bat, she said.
“So it’s really a situation where you’re putting a stop to a lot of really good and crucial and urgent work for little to no gain or reward for the actual species or for the habitat where they roost,” she said.
Another thing to keep in mind is there can be exemptions for those kinds of activities under a threatened designation, but there’s no such equivalent once a species gets bumped up to endangered, she said.
The ESA has a huge impact on ranchers and other resource users who are helping to manage natural resources on federal lands, and PLC and NCBA have worked closely together to mitigate the effects, she said.
“The crux of our argument hasn’t changed, and it really boils down to states are the ones who are best positioned to appropriately manage species, wildlife species,” she said.
All of the work to conserve species tends to happen in a voluntary basis on the ground led by local stakeholders and communities. That’s what PLC and NCBA want to see happen in every case where there’s a wildlife situation that needs to be managed, she said.
A federal endangered or threatened designation under ESA puts into place a lot of one-size-fits-all restrictions across the range of the species that don’t yield good results for producers or the species and don’t really help to conserve habitat in a meaningful way, she said.