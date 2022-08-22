Four Corners Fire

The Four Corners Fire reflects off Cascade Reservoir Aug. 20.

 Inciweb

The Four Corners Fire in Idaho’s west central mountains is forcing ranchers to move their cattle out of harm's way.

Lightning started the fire late Aug. 13. It is burning west of Cascade Reservoir.

