The Four Corners Fire in Idaho’s west central mountains is forcing ranchers to move their cattle out of harm's way.
Lightning started the fire late Aug. 13. It is burning west of Cascade Reservoir.
The fire Aug. 22 stood at 7,986 acres and was 4% contained.
“It’s right in the middle of us, taking in our whole range area up there,” rancher Marlin Wolfe said. “We are mainly just trying to move cows that could be in danger, which is kind of hard because they are on all four sides of it.”
He, his son and his father have about 500 cow-calf pairs on a grazing allotment. Fire growth in any direction could threaten them.
They euthanized one burned animal Aug. 22 and another earlier.
“The south side of the fire is where it’s most dangerous now,” Wolfe said. Containment was lowest on that side and winds were pushing against it.
The ranchers plan to push animals to safer ground.
Wolfe said a total of about 2,100 cow-calf pairs graze the allotment. Most are north of the fire, “but if we get a bad wind change, that could affect all the cattle.”
“We appreciate the support we’ve had, and people volunteering to help,” he said. “And hopefully this just doesn’t get worse.”
Simplot Land & Livestock also has 450-500 cows on the allotment, which the Forest Service administers.
Tom Basabe, the company’s president, said ranchers are working to move cows regardless of who owns them.
“Neighbors have cows with us and ours are with them,” he said. “We’ll get animals out of the way, and when it’s all said and done sort everything up.”
“We’ll lose some in something like this,” Basabe said. “You hope it’s not too many. But we’ll lose some.”
field reporter, SW Idaho and SE Oregon
I cover agricultural, environmental and rural issues in southwestern Idaho and southeastern Oregon. I can be reached at 208-914-8264 mobile or bcarlson@capitalpress.com.
