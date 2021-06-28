USDA is making drought-related emergency assistance available to livestock producers in Idaho’s Blaine and Lincoln counties.
This is the second consecutive low-water year in much of the central Idaho mountains.
USDA in late June announced cost-share assistance is available under the Emergency Conservation Program, which its Farm Service Agency administers.
Areas of extreme drought, which the U.S. Drought Monitor labels D3, qualify. USDA said in an announcement that a lack of moisture over an extended period caused producers in Blaine and Lincoln counties to “suffer from the effects of severe drought conditions” and prompted program approval.
Sam Bingham, FSA executive director for Jerome, Lincoln and Blaine counties, told Capital Press that Blaine hit D3 last fall, late in the 2020 qualification period, and remains in that category. Lincoln did not hit D3 last year and has not done so in 2021 to date.
He said he included Lincoln County in the request because producers there are impacted by Blaine County’s extreme drought upstream.
The Emergency Conservation Program covers up to 75% of the cost of permanent mitigation work and half the cost of temporary measures. It is limited to $500,000 per person or legal entity per natural disaster. Only farms or ranches that had adequate livestock watering systems or facilities before the drought are eligible.
USDA said there must be adequate range or pasture residue for livestock in the area to be served by a proposed water facility at the time of the request. Approved measures for making more water available to livestock may include installing pipelines or other facilities, building or deepening wells, and developing springs or seeps.
Bingham said 10 to 30 producers applied when the program was available locally in past years. Producers this year should contact the local FSA office promptly because many applicants and project types are expected, he said.
The office, at 310 W. Nez Perce Ave. in Jerome, will accept cost-share requests from July 1 to Aug. 15. Producers cannot start projects before filing a request and getting an on-site inspection.
Information: 208-944-3629 or samuel.bingham@usda.gov.