The Biden administration’s plan to conserve 30% of U.S. lands and water by 2030 was released in May, but many in the agricultural community said it lacked specifics.
Livestock ranchers got some insight into the proposal, called the America the Beautiful Initiative, during the Public Lands Council’s virtual annual meeting this week.
The effort addresses the three big issues of nature loss, climate change and access to nature, which really puts people into the equation, said Nada Wolff Culver, Bureau of Land Management deputy director.
The initiative starts with six priority focus areas:
• Creating more parks and safe outdoor opportunities.
• Supporting tribal-led conservation and restoration.
• Expanding collaborative conservation of fish and wildlife habitat.
• Increasing access to recreation.
• Incentivizing and rewarding voluntary conservation efforts of fishers, ranchers, farmers and forest owners.
• Creating jobs by investing in restoration and resiliency projects.
“I think one of the challenges that we experience at the BLM as a multiple-use agency … when we try to do all those things at the same time, we do impact all other users,” she said.
She’s heard from many folks, ranchers included, about the impacts of such things as suddenly having a huge influx of recreation, she said.
Different agencies have different ways to engage. Some have a focus on parks or water or species, she said.
“The Bureau of Land Management is a multi-use agency, and we’re going to stay that way. And we’re going to implement America the Beautiful that way,” she said.
The agency will be looking at ways to address climate change through its land-planning process and different management tools, she said.
One of the agency’s biggest new focuses is looking at the way wildlife is moving across public land and private lands. It’s been working for some time on identifying migration corridors, winter range and other important habitat for big game, she said.
The agency will build on those efforts, working with states and private landowners to get more information and look at how it can best support wildlife movement in conjunction with other landowners and managers, she said.
Working cooperatively across different land ownerships is “one of our biggest efforts and really builds on the Bureau of Land Management’s history of working with partners and on voluntary conservation,” she said.
She also highlighted the agency’s alpine-based grazing effort. It’s a smaller-scale experiment on how to make grazing easier to adjust and more collaborative to address climate and soil and work on restoration and conservation, she said.
“We are looking broadly about how we can use new and existing tools for restoration and resiliency, including working with the Civilian Climate Conservation Corps,” she said.
Other efforts include working with gateway communities to create jobs and manage areas for things like recreation or wildlife. The agency is also working on tribal co-management across different land ownerships and more resources that take into account different knowledge bases and approaches, she said.
“There are a lot of things that work, how do we build on those and not just try to create bright, shiny objects?” she said.
Of course fire is a big issue for BLM, but so is confronting drought, she said.
“Trying to think about conservation and resiliency while we face these challenges is really kind of the ultimate in making a challenge an opportunity,” she said,
“So I think we look at America the Beautiful as really giving us that,” she said.