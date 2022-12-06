SM 8-Rusty Inglis.jpg (copy)

Rusty Inglis rests after a day of branding.

 Courtesy of Rusty Inglis

The proposed Grassy Mountain Gold mine south of Vale, Ore., is not generating major concern among local ranchers.

“It will be a few extra jobs, and they will have to fix the road,” said Steve Russell, a rancher in central Malheur County. The project “will be good for the area.”

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

field reporter, SW Idaho and SE Oregon

I cover agricultural, environmental and rural issues in southwestern Idaho and southeastern Oregon. I can be reached at 208-914-8264 mobile or bcarlson@capitalpress.com.

Recommended for you