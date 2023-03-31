The Department of the Interior is proposing a rule that would give the Bureau of Land Management tools to promote ecosystem resilience on public land by identifying and prioritizing areas in need of restoration or conservation.
The rule would put conservation on equal footing with other uses, such as grazing, recreation and the development of minerals and energy. It also proposes conservation leasing to allow outside organizations to conduct specific restoration or mitigation activities.
National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and the Public Lands Council have serious concerns that the rule would upend BLM's multiple-use mandate and jeopardize the agency's ability to be a good partner with the ranchers who manage millions of acres across the West.
“Ranchers have a reasonable expectation of transparency and predictability in dealing with the BLM, and this proposed rule falls short on both accounts,” said Kaitlynn Glover, NCBA executive director of natural resources and PLC executive director.
The ranching community was not consulted at any point in the development of this rule, nor were any other land user groups as far as NCBA and PLC can tell. This rule is entirely a product of the internal, bureaucratic process within BLM, she said.
As a result, it has significant blind spots that call into question the agency’s purported commitment to a strong partnership with grazing permittees, she said.
“The covert manner in which the rule was developed and announced has left permittees feeling like the rule is either a capitulation to the extremist environmental groups who want to eradicate grazing from the landscape or a concerted effort to develop rules that preclude ranchers’ input,” she said.
Over the last 20 years, BLM has repeatedly justified cuts in grazing activities by arguing that other uses provide more benefit — even in areas where this is scientifically and demonstrably false, she said.
Elevating conservation as a ‘use’ runs the serious risk that BLM or another actor could inappropriately claim that a conservation lease has more benefit than grazing activities, she said.
Permittees provide billions of dollars in ecosystem services and responsibly conserve millions of acres. This use needs no offset, and already generates the values the BLM is trying to generate under the proposed rule, she said.
“Any effort by BLM to make it easier for industries and non-governmental organizations to do compensatory mitigation via conservation leasing must not displace or impact the conservation work that grazing already provides,” she said.
PLC and NCBA remain concerned that the provisions of the rule will only benefit the environmental extremists who continue to attack public lands grazing rather than create real conservation outcomes, she said.
“Over the next 75 days (the public comment period), the BLM will have to answer some serious questions about their understanding of their multiple-use mandate and the value they place on their relationship with ranchers across the landscape,” she said.
