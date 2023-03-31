The Department of the Interior is proposing a rule that would give the Bureau of Land Management tools to promote ecosystem resilience on public land by identifying and prioritizing areas in need of restoration or conservation.

The rule would put conservation on equal footing with other uses, such as grazing, recreation and the development of minerals and energy. It also proposes conservation leasing to allow outside organizations to conduct specific restoration or mitigation activities.

Kaitlynn Glover mug

Kaitlynn Glover
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you