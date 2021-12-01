An Oregon ranch family has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to resolve a legal dispute over “grazing preferences,” which prioritize livestock access to public land.
The Hanley and Corrigan families want the nation’s highest court to overturn a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling, which determined their private ranch automatically lost its “priority” when a grazing permit wasn’t renewed.
Their petition for review argues that the 9th Circuit’s decision effectively allows federal courts and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management to step into the role of Congress by making law, rather than follow existing rules for grazing preference cancellation.
“The Ninth Circuit never considered the very straightforward procedure for cancellation of a grazing preference already included and required by the grazing regulations,” the petition said.
Grazing permits allow ranchers to release livestock onto public allotments, but “grazing preferences” attach to private property — providing the owner with a priority to obtain those grazing permits.
The legal dispute has consequences for Western ranchers who rely on public allotments for livestock grazing, since the 9th Circuit’s ruling allows BLM to eliminate grazing preferences by refusing to renew a grazing permit.
The Hanley and Corrigan families claim that BLM regulations require the agency to follow distinct procedures to cancel grazing preferences, thereby protecting the due process rights of ranchers. In this case, they argue that BLM has ignored those due process protections.
“The bureau’s interpretation of the statutes and regulations created de facto regulations where none existed, contrary to the regulatory process already adopted in the grazing regulations,” the petition said. “Further, the Ninth Circuit’s decision created de facto statutes where none existed to the same effect.”
Grazing preferences are important to ranchers because they influence the value of private property that’s adjacent to BLM allotments.
Under the BLM’s own rules, “notice and hearing” procedures are required for eliminating a grazing preference, the petition said. The Hanley and Corrigan case is the only one under which the agency automatically canceled the preference when the grazing permit expired.
“The bureau’s new arguments, in this case, are contrary to the statutes, regulations, and the Bureau’s own past practice — and are illustrative of the bureau taking on the role of Congress by creating new law,” the petition said.
The legal dispute stems from the BLM refusing to renew a grazing permit for Mike and Linda Hanley. The couple decided to lease their 1,900-acre private ranch near Jordan Valley, Ore., to their daughter and son-in-law, Martha and John Corrigan.
However, the BLM decided the Corrigans weren’t eligible for a new grazing permit because the private Jordan Valley ranch had lost its grazing preference to access 30,000 acres of public land in nearby Idaho.
The agency’s decision was upheld in 2017 by a federal judge in Idaho, whose ruling was affirmed by the 9th Circuit earlier this year.
“After a permit expires, a former permittee does not retain any preference to stand first in line for a future permit,” the 9th Circuit said.