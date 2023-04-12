SUMMER LAKE, Ore. — Growing up, third-generation rancher Chaylon Shuffield, 39, watched as his neighbor transformed a sandy property pockmarked with sagebrush into a private fly fishing resort with manmade ponds and lush bird habitats.

When Shuffield, who grows alfalfa and raises about 250 mother cows annually, has run cattle on his neighbor's land, his cattle have performed well because the neighbor's restoration work has improved the forage and increased carrying capacity.

