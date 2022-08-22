A trespassing dispute in Wyoming has raised legal questions that livestock groups worry may set a bad precedent for ranchers whose land is adjacent to federal lands.
The lawsuit pits a ranch against hunters who’ve developed a “brand new legal theory” of public lands access, said Karen Budd-Falen, an attorney for concerned livestock organizations.
The controversy is likely rise to the appellate level, eventually creating new case law, she said. “I don’t think anybody is going to let this go.”
Earlier this year, Elk Mountain Ranch filed a trespass complaint accusing several hunters for crossing over its private property in Carbon County, Wyo.
The particulars of the lawsuit have broader implications for ranchers in the West, whose private property commonly alternates with federal rangeland in a “checkerboard” pattern.
The complaint claims the hunters used a stepladder to climb diagonally from the corner of one federal tract to another, violating the ranch’s private airspace.
The defendants — Bradley Cape, Zachary Smith, Phillip Yeomans and John Slowensky — have asked a federal judge to dismiss the case, arguing the ranch doesn’t have grounds for a lawsuit.
A federal law passed in 1885, the Unlawful Inclosures Act, prohibits ranchers from blocking entry or travel across federal land, including the airspace above common corners, the defendants said.
Common corners are often “the only contiguous land route between some sections of the public domain,” so the ranch cannot obstruct movement across them, according to their motion.
“Plaintiff has no right to exclude others from the public domain,” the defendants said. “This court should not grant plaintiff this right and, accordingly, repeal the UIA by implication.”
The ranch urged a federal judge to reject this interpretation of the UIA because only the U.S. government can enforce that law, which doesn’t “imply rights-of-way” across private property.
Last month, U.S. District Judge Scott Skavdahl decided not to dismiss the ranch’s lawsuit, but he also refused to throw out the defense theory involving the UIA.
While the prohibition against unlawful enclosures can’t be enforced with a “private right of action,” the statute can be cited to defend against trespass claims, the judge said.
At this point, however, the factual record in the case isn’t sufficient to decide whether the UIA precludes the trespass lawsuit “as a matter of law,” he said.
A national sportsmen’s organization, Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, wants to weigh in on the case, arguing that corner-crossing is crucial for ensuring public access to federal land.
About 8.3 million acres of public land are “corner-locked” and cannot be entered any other way, the nonprofit said.
The complaint raises the possibility that private landowners can “close access to millions of acres of public land by threatening to sue or suing for trespass when individuals move from public land to public land over common corners,” the group said.
“This case exemplifies the national interest in deciding the fate of those millions of acres of corner-locked public land,” the group said.
The Wyoming Stock Growers Association and Wyoming Wool Growers’ Association have asked to support the ranch in court, alleging that corner-crossing has never been an “accepted means of accessing federal lands.”
The UIA is meant to prevent ranchers from strategically fencing off property to give their cattle exclusive access to federal land, but this ranch simply wants to exclude trespassers from its own property, said Budd-Falen, attorney for the livestock groups.
The lawsuit is probably intended as a test case for the defense’s legal theory, which hasn’t previously been argued in federal court, said Budd-Falen, who’s a former solicitor for the U.S. Interior Department.
This case involves hunters but the UIA theory would apply to anyone trying to access federal land, she said.
If the defense theory is accepted in federal court, it would be harder to keep trespassers off private land, since they’d have a ready explanation for entering otherwise inaccessible federal pastures, Budd-Falen said.
If the UIA is determined to allow corner-crossing, that would likely invite further arguments that private property can be crossed to enter public land, said Budd-Falen.
“I think it’s sort of the nose under the camel’s tent," she said.
