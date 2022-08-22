A trespassing dispute in Wyoming has raised legal questions that livestock groups worry may set a bad precedent for ranchers whose land is adjacent to federal lands.

The lawsuit pits a ranch against hunters who’ve developed a “brand new legal theory” of public lands access, said Karen Budd-Falen, an attorney for concerned livestock organizations.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

I've been working at Capital Press since 2006 and I primarily cover legislative, regulatory and legal issues.

Recommended for you