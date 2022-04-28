R-CALF USA, which has voiced its concerns about concentration in the meatpacking industry for two decades, is now urging federal agencies to investigate the cattle-feeding sector.
In a letter to the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice, the ranchers' group said feedlots are the marketing outlet for hundreds of thousands of cattle producers and they are rapidly consolidating.
“While beef packer concentration has plateaued since 2009 at the four-firm level of between 83% and 86%, it is now evident that major concentration and vertical integration efforts are underway in the feedlot sector of the live cattle industry,” the letter stated.
Bill Bullard, CEO of R-CALF, told Capital Press there’s been an evolution in the cattle industry. In the early to mid-2000s, meatpackers owned large feedlots, he said.
JBS owned Five Rivers Cattle Feeding, the largest feedlot company in the world. Cargill had three or four large feedlots, he said.
“However, they soon discovered they could maintain the same degree of control over cattle through contracts as they could through direct ownership. So JBS and Cargill divested their feedlots,” he said.
Vertical integration shifted from direct ownership and control to contractual control through alternative marketing arrangements and so-called feeding agreements. This freed up a lot of capital for the largest beef packers, he said.
“The oligopolistic structure of the beef packing industry is now being pushed upstream into the live cattle supply chain,” R-CALF said.
R-CALF filed its comments in response to the agencies’ request for information on modernizing enforcement of antitrust laws regarding mergers.
Citing USDA data, R-CALF said nearly 85,000 feedlots in operation in 1996 have exited the industry, representing a loss of over 75%. The largest feedlots increased in number from 45 in 1996 to 77 in 2021. Of particular concern is those large feedlots fed nearly 35% of all fed cattle marketed in 2021, according to R-CALF.
The data also show there were 27,125 feedlots remaining in the U.S. in 2021, of which 25,000 are smaller independent feedlots that fed only 13% of cattle marketed by all feedlots. This means there were 2,125 remaining feedlots that fed 87% of all cattle marketed in 2021.
“R-CALF USA recommends the agencies investigate to determine the degree of buyer power the concentrated beef packers exercise over those feedlots — in particular, the 77 largest feedlots,” R-CALF said.
Unfortunately, the current guidelines are ill-suited to evaluate and analyze the anticompetitive effects of mergers within the U.S. beef supply chain, R-CALF said.
“During much of the period in which the current guidelines were in effect, the manufacturing segments reached unprecedented levels of concentration and literally hundreds of thousands of livestock production businesses exited the industry,” R-CALF said.
From 1980 to 2004, the four-firm concentration ratio for steer and heifer slaughter increased from 35.7% to 81.1%, and over 600,000 U.S. cattle operations exited the industry.
“These data provide no support for the assertion that the current guidelines helped, in any way, to protect U.S. livestock producers from antitrust activities and anticompetitive practices in the market,” R-CALF said.
“Thus, fundamental reforms to the current guidelines are needed to restore a competitive livestock market for independent livestock producers,” R-CALF said.