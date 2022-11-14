0703_CP_MW Bill Bullard 2

Bill Bullard, CEO of R-CALF USA, tends to his horses in Billings, Mont.

 Courtesy of Bill Bullard

R-CALF USA opposes a USDA proposal that would require the use of radio frequency identification ear tags to receive livestock indemnification payments in the event of a disease outbreak.

"These indemnification regulations should be in no way be tied to an animal identification system that the agency is trying to achieve," R-CALF CEO Bill Bullard told the Capital Press. "They should be a separate and distinct process."

