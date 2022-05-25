Ranchers have lost their appeal in a case against USDA that alleges the agency violated the Federal Advisory Committee Act, or FACA, in its effort to mandate radio frequency identification eartags.
Identification is required on all adult cattle and bison entering into interstate commerce. But current law gives producers flexibility in deciding which type of identification to use, including low-cost metal eartags.
R-CALF USA has strongly opposed a mandate for the exclusive use of RFID, saying it would be costly and burdensome to producers and a case of government overreach to benefit RFID eartag manufacturers.
The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Wyoming on Friday ruled against R-CALF and four independent ranchers in their appeal of a federal judge’s dismissal of their amended lawsuit in May 2021.
The amended lawsuit sought to prohibit USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service from using the work product of two committees allegedly formed in violation of the advisory committee act should the agency proceed with future efforts to mandate RFID tags.
R-CALF contended the committees consisted of RFID manufacturers and other advocates and alleged they pursued the precise agenda dictated to them by APHIS.
In her 2021 dismissal, U.S. District Judge Nancy Freudenthal ruled APHIS did not form or select the membership of the Cattle Traceability Working Group and the Producer Traceability Council and did not exercise management or control over the operations of either. Therefore, APHIS is free to use whatever work product it obtained from the committees.
The appeals court last week agreed.
“We agree with the district court that there is no basis to conclude that defendants either established or utilized the (working group or the council) within the meaning of FACA,” the court said in its decision.
APHIS employees supposedly calling for the creation of an industry-led task force does not prove defendants actually established either group. The evidence in the record quite clearly indicates that both groups were formed and composed of industry leaders, the court said.
“Consequently, we reject plaintiffs’ requests to direct the entry of judgment in their favor. Instead we affirm the district court’s decision in its entirety,” the court said.
“We are disappointed but not surprised that the appellate court would not rein in the USDA’s action of establishing and utilizing hand-picked committees to assist it in crafting public policy outside the public’s view,” said Bill Bullard, R-CALF CEO.
R-CALF has litigated the case for nearly three years, but it is over and R-CALF is now focusing on the USDA’s new RFID rulemaking effort. USDA has submitted a proposed mandatory RFID rule to the White House Office of Management and Budget, he said.
“The USDA claims its new proposal is not economically significant. We disagree and met with the OMB to explain that the high cost of a nationally mandated RFID system will most certainly exceed the $100 million threshold for an economically significant rulemaking,” he said.
“We are presently awaiting the OMB’s decision regarding the proposed rule and intend to continue fighting against the USDA’s persistent efforts to saddle U.S. cattle producers with the most costly of animal identification devices,” he said.