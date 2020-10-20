Unless ranchers take immediate action to restore "robust" competition in the cattle markets, the livestock industry will soon change in ways they won't like, an industry leader says.
"We are at risk of losing the American ranching industry as we know it today," said Bill Bullard, CEO of the Ranchers-Cattlemen Action Legal Fund United Stockgrowers of America (R-CALF USA), based in Billings, Mont. "We're in an urgent situation."
The nonprofit organization represents about 5,800 cattle and sheep producers in 43 states on trade and marketing issues.
The problem is a "completely dysfunctional" marketplace that has persisted for decades, Bullard said.
Lack of transparency, too few packers and a smaller industry are all symptoms, but the core problem is a fundamental lack of competition for cattle, Bullard said.
Ranchers need to preserve and restore the integrity of the fed-cattle market, he said. That means packers must participate in the market, he said.
Multinational meat-packing corporations are fighting aggressively to apply the same vertically integrated model to the beef industry as is used in the pork and poultry industries, Bullard said. In those industries, farmers often raise hogs or chickens under contract with the packers.
Legislation in Congress, Senate Bill 3693, would require meat packers to purchase half of their cattle in the competitive cash market, which is "an absolute necessity," Bullard said.
The bill, introduced by Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Jon Tester, D-Mont., has gained a dozen co-sponsors and is awaiting a hearing in the Senate Agriculture Committee.
But Bullard said the bill is "languishing" in the committee.
"The longer it does so, the more harm will be brought to our independent cattle producers," he said.
R-CALF's national class action antitrust lawsuit against the four packing companies was recently dismissed in the U.S. District Court of Minnesota.
R-CALF alleged in the suit that Tyson, Cargill, JBS and National Beef conspired to fix and suppress the price of fed cattle in the U.S.
R-CALF has 90 days to address what the court viewed as weaknesses in the case, Bullard said. It will re-file an amended complaint by the end of December.
"We are confident we will be able to address the court's concerns," he said.
Bullard also called for Congress to restore mandatory country of origin labeling, to "empower" ranchers to compete in the U.S. beef-consuming market.
"Issues like the wolf issue and all the other issues that we're dealing with that are critically important all stem from the lack of a robustly competitive market," Bullard said. "The broken market has caused the industry to shrink."
As a result, most citizens are no longer connected to the ranching industry and view the cattle industry as less important to the economic well-being of rural communities and states, he said.
"The situation producers are in today was not caused by overproduction, drought, a strong dollar (or) supply and demand," Bullard said. "We're not in this shape today because producers are inefficient or poor managers."
R-CALF will put the majority of its efforts into working through Congress and the courts, Bullard said.
The upcoming election may not be much of a factor, Bullard said. Ranchers have seen "little to no improvement" under various presidential administrations in the last 20 years, he said.
He called for ranchers to get "aggressive and active," and direct members of Congress and the president to make changes in the "broken structure" of the U.S. cattle market.
"The solution to this acute problem is with the producers themselves," he said. "They must organize and overpower the voices that have brought us to where we are today."