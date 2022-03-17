In an effort to continue presenting the organization's views on current cattle industry issues and better serve its membership, R-CALF USA has added a podcast and magazine to its communications efforts.
"The inception of the podcast and magazine was truly member-driven,” said Karina Jones, R-CALF field director.
“We knew we needed more contemporary communication channels to reach cattle producers and our members. Once it was decided that we would execute these ideas, the response has been overwhelmingly positive," she said.
The "Round Up" podcast, launched in October, features biweekly episodes with guests from around the cattle industry. The podcast focuses on real conversations with cattle producers and beef consumers, said Jaiden Moreland, R-CALF marketing coordinator.
“The podcast has given R-CALF USA a platform to share these real and powerful conversations we are having concerning issues affecting cattle producers and consumers around the country,” she said.
The "True Grit" magazine will be delivered quarterly to R-CALF members. The magazine will include features on R-CALF members’ cattle operations, made in the USA featured products, R-CALF event recaps, notes from the R-CALF president and vice president, Q&A with R-CALF region directors, legislative and lawsuit updates, short stories written by members and more.
“The magazine will help provide rural America an opportunity to show the rest of the world who grows their food and cares for the environment,” said Brett Kenzy, R-CALF president.
“True Grit is being created to inspire and empower, but also to bring positivity and something new to our members,” said Moreland, who will serve as editor-in-chief of the magazine