The board of directors of R-CALF USA has elected Region III director Brett Kenzy as the new president of the board and Region VII director Eric Nelson as the new vice president.
Kenzy, whose region consists of North Dakota, South Dakota and Nebraska, operates Kenzy Backgrounding, a 3,000-head feedlot, and maintains a commercial cow herd in south-central South Dakota with his family.
“R-CALF USA is the organization that fights for competition, transparency and honesty for independent livestock producers,” Kenzy said.
“I believe that it is one of the very few organizations actively resisting the now global push for full vertical integration of our beef industry. Cooperation is a good thing; control is a different story,” he said.
Region II Director and cow/calf rancher Gerald Schreiber from Woodrow, Colo., has served as president since 2015.
Judy McCullough, a cow/calf rancher from Moorcroft, Wyo., was elected to replace Schreiber as the new Region II director for Wyoming, Colorado and Utah.
Nelson, whose region consists of Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin, is a fourth-generation farmer/feeder and rancher from Moville, Iowa. Along with his wife and family, he operates two feedlots, a cow/calf operation, raises crops and operates a commercial farm seed business in a three-county area.
Nelson is also an individual plaintiff in the national class action antitrust lawsuit that R-CALF first filed against the four largest beef packers in 2019.
“R-CALF USA is steadfast on its work on competition, country-of-origin labeling and total transparency,” Nelson said.
“A vibrant cattle industry is vital to all of agriculture, rural communities and to the entire nation,” he said.
