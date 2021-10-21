WASHINGTON, D.C. — While other cattle and farm groups are supporting House legislation aimed at better transparency in the fed cattle markets, R-CALF USA says the bill doesn’t address the core problem in the industry — a lack of competition in the meatpacking industry.
The Contract Library Act of 2021, H.R. 5609, was introduced on Wednesday by Reps. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., and Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, with 16 cosponsors. It would establish a contract library at USDA to track and report terms of alternative marketing agreements for fed cattle purchases by meatpackers.
The bill is a response to calls by cattle producers to increase the transparency of those agreements used to purchase cattle that aren’t purchased in the negotiated cash market, where the price is determined through buyer-seller interaction on the day of sale.
R-CALF’s board of directors reviewed the bill and determined it doesn’t address the competition-disrupting leverage the highly concentrated beef packers now hold over the cattle market.
“The problem with our broken market is not that we don’t know the details of the contracts that confer market leverage to the packers,” said Eric Nelson, R-CALF director and an Iowa cattle feeder.
“The problem is there are too many contracts and because of that, our price discovery market is being destroyed,” he said.
The 50/14 bill, S.949, introduced by Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Jon Tester, D-Mont., addresses this problem by increasing the volume in the price discovery market and decreasing the volume of contracted cattle, he said.
That bill would require large packers to purchase 50% of their cattle through cash markets and require the cattle be harvested within 14 days.
“I want to continue selling cattle in the price discovery market, but only if Congress preserves it will I have that chance,” Nelson said.
“Putting a contract library ahead of taking action to preserve our price discovery market sends a signal that more contracts are good and more producers should try to access them. This is not what is needed,” Nelson said.
Bill Bullard, R-Calf CEO, said his group is also concerned with the new cattle procurement methods now in use that do not specifically fit within the categories established in the contract library bill, such as agreements involving packer-owned cattle.
“We’ll continue our assessment of the contract library bill, but we first have to restore genuine competition to the cattle market that is not returning the cost of production to our cattle-producing member,” he said.
The North American Meat Institute is asking members of Congress to pause the legislation and include packers in the conversation, since packers would bear the burden of the government mandate.
“More time is needed to consider how the bill will affect livestock producers, feedlot operators and packers and processors, said Julie Anna Potts, Meat Institute’s president and CEO.
“There is already robust price discovery provided by beef packers on a daily basis. We urge members of Congress to slow down and to first do no harm,” she said.
The Meat Institute and its members will work with the Congress to address any unintended consequences, she said.