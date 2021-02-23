The Public Lands Council will hold its 2021 Legislative Conference virtually March 23-25 to give livestock producers an inside look at the federal policymaking process.
PLC volunteer leaders, staff and affiliates will conduct legislative strategy sessions and workshops on how to successfully advocate for the livestock industry in the nation's capitol.
Attendees will hear from members of Congress, policy experts, scientists and other industry professionals who are dedicated to western lands, waters and perspectives. This also gives public lands ranchers the opportunity to catch up after a busy start to the year.
"This is always such a great event because it provides a chance for ranchers to meet with members of Congress and agency officials as we work to develop policy and develop long-lasting friendships," Niels Hansen, PLC president, said in a press release.
“I am excited to hear from our speakers and talk with PLC ranchers about the benefits that livestock grazing on public and private land have for our country," he said.
Panel discussions will focus on how grazing facilitates opportunities for other multiple uses and how permittees help protect open spaces, reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfire and promote biodiversity.
To register for the free event, visit www.publiclandscouncil.org .