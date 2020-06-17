The U.S. Senate on Wednesday passed a bill that would bail out federal agencies on deferred maintenance on public lands while providing mandatory funding for those agencies to purchase more land.
The Great American Outdoors Act, S.3442, passed on a vote of 73-25 and is headed to the House.
Ranchers strongly oppose the bill, and the opposition is pretty simple, said Kaitlynn Glover, executive director of the Public Lands Council and National Cattlemen’s Beef Association natural resources.
It’s a bailout for federal agencies that already can’t take care of the land they manage, she said, adding that those agencies have $20 billion in deferred maintenance.
In addition, the bill mandates funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund in perpetuity. A significant portion of that fund is used solely for federal land acquisition, and the bill takes Congress out of decisions on those conservation projects, she said.
“It doesn’t make a lot of sense,” she said.
In addition to providing $9.5 billion over five years to address the maintenance backlog, the bill mandates $900 million annually for the conservation fund. Some 40% of that — $360 million annually — is designated for land purchases.
“It’s only going to make things worse down the line,” she said.
Lands are better managed when they have federal funding, and federal agencies can’t pay to manage what they already own. The bill gives them a blank check to acquire more federal lands forever, she said.
“It sentences lands to a future where the government can’t pay to maintain them,” she said.
The federal government already owns a significant portion of the land base in the West, and those lands are taken off the tax roll for rural communities, she said.
“When you take those lands off the tax roll, you compromise the economic security of those rural counties,” she said.
Rural communities already face enough challenges with public lands though regulation. More lands owned by the government will increase regulatory costs, she said.
The bill, however, is lauded by other groups, including the Audubon Society, the Sierra Club and the Nature Conservancy.
Those groups and other supporters are overlooking serious flaws, she said. One is how the bill is funded. The Congressional Budget Office calculates the bill will create $17 billion in new mandatory funding — with less congressional oversight.
In addition, agencies go to Congress for yearly funding to manage their portfolios and new land will be added to that, she said.
“Americans will end up paying for maintenance and deferred maintenance on these acquisitions long into the future,” she said.
“They are prioritizing political expediency over good natural resources management,” she said.
PLC and NCBA care deeply about responsible management and conservation of public lands but want it to be fiscally responsible and good for the landscapes involved, she said.
The bill could be amended in the House, but she doesn’t think that will happen.
“We are committed that we will continue to work for the most responsible and best outcome for our public lands,” she said.